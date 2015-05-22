Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- When Jeff Samardzija considers the slate of pitchers the Chicago White Sox have in their starting rotation, the staff’s recent statistical superlatives don’t surprise him.

Over the past 13 games prior to Thursday night, when John Danks struggled with five earned runs in a 5-2 loss to Cleveland, White Sox starters have turned in nine quality starts with the combination of Samardzija, Chris Sale, Jose Quintana, Danks and Carlos Rodon are 5-2 with a 3.01 ERA and 81 strikeouts.

During that stretch, the White Sox are 8-5 dating back to May 7. Although there have been some bumps along the way, Samardzija has seen the staff start to develop into what he thought it could when he joined the White Sox in the offseason.

Danks proved to be the exception on Thursday, when he allowed four first-inning runs and two home runs in the first inning. He settled down after allowing another run in the second, but admitted that he didn’t throw enough pitches for strikes early.

Samardzija said over the course of the year, there are going to be nights like Thursday.

“I think you understand it’s not always going to go the way you plan it, but when you take us five starters and throw us out there, I think we’re planning on four of those five starts being what we want them (to be),” Samardzija said prior to Thursday’s game.

“We have high expectations as a staff and we want to live up to them.”

The White Sox starting pitching played a major role in Chicago’s recent six-game winning streak. And even when the White Sox dropped back-to-back games to the Indians this week, Quintana and Rodon were solid.

”It allows you to go out and attack that day with winning that ballgame in mind,“ Samardzija said. ”When you have an inconsistent staff, different things creep in (like) ‘Am, I going to have to throw a lot of innings or save the bullpen’ or this and that, but when everybody is out there doing their job, you have a lot of faith in the bullpen because their rested.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-20

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 3-4, 4.76 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 3-2, 4.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a first-inning single Thursday. Abreu now owns the major league’s longest string of consecutive games with a hit after Washington C Wilson Ramos saw his 19-game streak come to an end earlier on Thursday. Abreu had one of Chicago’s seven hits and was robbed of a second hit by Cleveland center fielder Michael Bourne, who made a spectacular running catch and turned it into an inning-ending double play. “That was a big play in the game,” Indians manager Terry Francona said.

--LF Melky Cabrera collected his 1,300th career hit in Thursday night’s loss, reaching on a fifth-inning single. Despite going 1-for-4 against the Indians in the series finale, Cabrera continues to thrive on Cleveland pitching and is batting .292 (7-for-24) over his last six games against the Indians.

--LHP John Danks issued three walks in Thursday’s loss in which he gave up five earned runs in his first two innings of work. With the loss to Cleveland, Danks is 0-4 with a 6.09 ERA over his last six starts against the Indians. Control continues to be an issue for Danks, who has given up 10 walks in his last three starts compared to just six in his first five starts of the year. Despite his early struggles Thursday, Danks settled in and didn’t allow another run in his final 3 1/3 innings of work. “Obviously, the goal was to keep it there and get as deep as possible,” Danks said.

--RHP Scott Carroll didn’t allow a run in 2 2/3 innings of work after relieving Danks on Thursday. With the effort, Carroll lowered his ERA to 2.35 (four earned runs in 15 1/3 innings of work) and allowed only three hits in his sixth appearance of the season. Chicago’s bullpen -- which also got a scoreless inning out of RHP Hector Noesi on Thursday -- held things in check after Danks’ early struggles. “(We just) dug too deep of a hole and got beat,” Danks said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I made some bad pitches that got hit. I wasn’t throwing strikes.” -- White Sox LHP John Danks, after a loss to Cleveland on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he will be out until mid- to late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Carlos Rodon

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck