Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Retirement seems to suit former White Sox captain Paul Konerko just fine.

The 39-year-old former first baseman and designated hitter returned to U.S. Cellular Field this week in anticipation of a Saturday celebration of his career and official retirement of his No. 14 jersey.

A sellout crowd is expected.

“I‘m keeping busy with a lot of different things,” Konerko said at a Friday press conference. “I don’t miss (baseball) at all, I miss some of the people ... (but) when I watch a game on TV, there’s not one shred of me that’s like ‘I wish I was doing that’.”

Instead, hockey is one of his passions in retirement, whether playing or following the Stanley Cup playoffs on TV.

“I played a ton probably from November-December to March,” he said. “I was lucky enough to go play at the Gretzky fantasy camp, which was an awesome thing. I was skating a lot and playing two-three times a week.”

The White Sox have scheduled pregame ceremonies on Saturday celebrating Konerko’s career. The program will feature special guest and video tributes and also mark the legacies of nine former Chicago players -- plus Jackie Robinson’s 42 -- whose numbers also have been retired.

“You don’t really think that’s something that’s attainable, even when you’re playing. You don’t think that’s you, you don’t think that’s something you can get to,” Konerko said. “It’s pretty cool when you look at some of the names on the list and how few when you start thinking how long the team’s been around.”

Konerko retired after the 2014 season, his 18th in the major leagues and 16th with the White Sox. He closed with a .279 career batting average, 439 home runs and 1,412 RBIs.

He was an integral part of Chicago’s 2005 World Series winning team with a memorable grand slam home run in the seventh inning of Game 2 at home against the Houston Astros.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-20

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Trevor May, 2-3, 5.15 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 3-1, 4.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija (4-2) worked eight innings, allowing two runs on three hits while walking one and striking out a season-high nine as the White Sox snapped a three-game losing streak. He also retired 17 straight batters between the second and seventh innings. “He just seemed to get stronger as he went through it,” said White Sox manager Robin Ventura. “That’s what you kind of start to expect out of him. As the game goes along he just seemed to be locating better, throwing harder, sharper stuff. It was a great performance.”

--1B Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 17 straight games -- the longest currently active in the major leagues -- with a single off the left-field wall with one out in the fifth. Abreu is now hitting .323 (21-of-65) over that span. He’s the only player with four hitting streaks of 14 or more games over the last two seasons. The last White Sox player to accomplish the feat was Mike Kreevich in 1936-37.

--CF Adam Eaton went 0-for-4 and saw a 10-game hitting streak come to an end. He had hit .349 with three doubles, one homer and three RBIs during that run. Eaton hit his second home run with the White Sox on Wednesday against Cleveland, his first since April 12, 2014 also against the Indians.

--DH Adam LaRoche has reached base safely in 17 of his last 18 games, hitting .298 (14-of-47) in that span. He’s also drawn an American League-leading 18 walks so far in May.

--RHP David Robertson recorded his ninth save in 10 attempts as he worked a one-two-three ninth, striking out two. In his 27 career appearances against the Twins, 25 have been scoreless.

--LHP Chris Sale (3-1, 4.36 ERA) makes his eighth start of the season and fifth at home. Sale has a 1.69 ERA, 18 strikeouts and a .132 opponents average over his last two starts, both quality efforts. He’s 7-2 with a 3.28 ERA in 18 career games (10 starts) against the Twins.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He just seemed to get stronger as he went through it. That’s what you kind of start to expect out of him. As the game goes along he just seemed to be locating better, throwing harder, sharper stuff. It was a great performance.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, of RHP Jeff Samardzija, who worked allowed two runs in eight innings and struck out a season-high nine Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he will be out until mid- to late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Carlos Rodon

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck