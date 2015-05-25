Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Although the Chicago White Sox generated little offense Sunday in an 8-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins, manager Robin Ventura believes it is just a matter of time before the team’s sleepy but potentially powerful bats consistently perform.

“It’s not been what we have wanted so far, but you’re looking at guys and their track record of what they’ve done in their careers and you expect some more home runs out of them,” Ventura said. “Hopefully, when it warms up, we have a chance to do that.”

One encouraging note was first baseman Jose Abreu’s fourth-inning home run, his seventh of the season. Abreu hit safely for the 18th time in his past 19 games.

Abreu had a 17-game hitting streak snapped Saturday, then started a new one Sunday, going 1-for-4 with his solo shot to right.

“For him, there’s more there, and we know that,” Ventura said. “He homered today, and there’s good things to come.”

Ventura also believes good hitting is contagious.

“We’ve had it in spurts and other times we have not,” Ventura said. “But you have to keep your level of confidence and professionalism as you go along, and you’re going to make it happen.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-22

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (Hector Noesi, 0-3, 5.60 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 3-1, 6.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jose Quintana (2-5) gave up seven runs (six earned) on seven hits while striking out five and walking one in six innings Sunday. He allowed his first home runs since April 19, yielding one to Twins 2B Brian Dozier in the first inning. It was the first long ball Quintana allowed at home since Sept. 25, 2014, against Kansas City. Quintana allowed more than two earned runs in a start for the first time since April 24. “He had good stuff, but you start getting out of the zone fastball-wise, these guys can hit fastballs,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said.

--1B Jose Abreu saw his 17-game hitting streak end Saturday, then started a new one Sunday, going 1-for-4 with a fourth-inning solo home run to right. He has seven homers on the season and has hit safely in 18 of his past 19 games.

--CF Adam Eaton’s fourth-inning error helped the Twins kick off a four-run rally. A contrite Eaton was quick to admit he was distracted while trying to track a runner on base as Twins 1B Joe Mauer lined a shot to center. However, White Sox manager Robin Ventura didn’t necessarily buy it. “He just missed it, there’s no excuses for it,” Ventura said. “You expect him to make that play.”

--RF Avisail Garcia was back in the lineup after two days off due to inflammation in his right knee. Garcia went 1-for-2 but was pulled late in the game as a precaution as rain approached. He is hitting .327 (18-of-55) against Twins pitching this season.

--RHP Hector Noesi (0-3, 5.60 ERA) will make his fifth start (seventh appearance) of the season as the White Sox open a three-game series Monday at Toronto. Noesi received a no-decision in his last start on May 9 vs. Cincinnati, allowing three runs over 1 2/3 scoreless innings. He left after being hit with a line drive in the back, and the White Sox went on to fall 10-4. It will be his seventh career appearance (second start) against Toronto. He is 1-0 with a 6.06 ERA vs. the Blue Jays.

--RHP Blake Smith was acquired by the Chicago White Sox on Saturday from the Dodgers in exchange for LHP Eric Surkamp. Smith, who has never pitched in the majors, was 0-3 with three saves and a 1.62 ERA for Double-A Tulsa. Surkamp had a 3-0 record, one save and a 2.81 ERA at Triple-A Charlotte.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I won’t be lying to you if my eyes weren’t wandering a little bit. I’ve made that play 100 times, and whatever happens with that ball, it didn’t find my mitt. I didn’t make the play.” -- CF Adam Eaton, on a fourth-inning error that led to a four-run Minnesota rally Sunday in the White Sox’s 8-1 loss.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he will be out until mid- to late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Carlos Rodon

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck