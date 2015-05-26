Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Chicago White Sox didn’t hit the road running. In fact, they hardly hit at all Monday.

Reeling after a 2-5 homestand, the White Sox started an 11-game trip in Toronto with a 6-0 loss. Blue Jays right-hander Drew Hutchison pitched a four-hit shutout, and two of the hits were erased on double-play grounders.

The missed opportunity for a double play haunted the White Sox on defense, too.

In the first inning, they could not turn a made-to-order double-play grounder hit by Edwin Encarnacion. Second baseman Emilio Bonifacio fed to shortstop Alexei Ramirez, who did an impressive spin-o-rama before throwing to first to retire Encarnacion.

The problem is that Ramirez missed the bag and Josh Donaldson was safe, leaving runners at second and third with one out. Right-hander Hector Noesi induced a grounder to third from Russell Martin for the second out, and the runners held. However, Chris Colabello hit a two-run single, and Justin Smoak struck a two-run homer, and the White Sox were down by four runs.

“We weren’t very good offensively,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura said. “We weren’t good defensively in that situation, and you’re going to end up losing the game.”

Ventura said he had no idea what Ramirez was trying to accomplish by spinning the way he did.

“(The double play) should be turned,” the manager said. “It wasn‘t, and it ends up hurting you.”

That is the way it is going for the White Sox. They are doing whatever it takes to lose.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-23

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 2-4, 5.11 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 2-5, 5.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks starts Tuesday in the middle game of a three-game series with the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He took the loss Thursday against the Indians when he allowed six runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings. Seven of the first nine Cleveland batters reached base, with two of them hitting home runs. Danks is 2-4 with a 5.70 ERA in his career against the Blue Jays. In his last start against the Toronto on Aug. 16, he did not factor in the decision when he allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings.

--LF Melky Cabrera went 1-for-3 in the White Sox’s 6-0 loss to the Blue Jays on Monday. It was his first game in Toronto since he played with the Blue Jays in 2013-14. He signed with the White Sox as a free agent. “I love Melky,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He’s one of those guys who doesn’t say much but he shows up every day to play. He’s a good guy to have around. He’s steady.”

--RF Avisail Garcia left the White Sox’s 6-0 loss to the Blue Jays in the second inning Monday with inflammation in his right knee. He was replaced by J.B. Shuck. Garcia returned Sunday after missing two games with the same ailment. “Maybe the turf started wearing on him,” manager Robin Ventura said of the artificial surface at Rogers Centre.

--RHP Hector Noesi extended his losing streak to seven decisions Monday when he allowed five runs in seven innings in the White Sox’s 6-0 loss to the Blue Jays. He has not won a decision in his last 10 starts since Aug. 27, 2014, against Cleveland. He gave up two home runs Monday and has allowed more than one home run in three of his five starts this season. Monday’s start was his first since May 9. He pitched twice in relief prior to the start against the Blue Jays. He allowed four runs in the first inning Monday after the White Sox failed to turn a double play.

--1B Jose Abreu went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Monday in the White Sox’s 6-0 loss to the Blue Jays. He has hit safely in 18 of his past 20 games, going 22-for-77 (.286) in that span. “He’s gotten into that category where (pitchers) give their best stuff when he comes up,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s going to see the guy’s best slider or curveball, their best fastball running him in. You have to be in an elite category to earn that, and he’s earned that.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The way he was throwing, just his mannerisms and everything, he looked a lot like Pat (Hentgen) used to. He was throwing strikes with the fastball, riding it up, and had a good breaking ball. He was good. He knew we were hurting when we’re behind by that many runs and he was pumping strikes.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, on Blue Jays RHP Drew Hutchison, who threw a four-hitter in a 4-0 win over Chicago on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Avisail Garcia (right knee inflammation) left the May 25 game. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he will be out until mid- to late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Carlos Rodon

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck