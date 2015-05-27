Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- On a night when the White Sox finally scored a bunch of runs, they were let down by one of their pillars, closer David Robertson.

Trying for his 10th save in 11 attempts, he snuffed one possible rally in the eighth by getting the final out, pinch-hitter Russell Martin.

But with a 9-7 lead, he could not get an out in the ninth.

Catcher Josh Thole singled and shortstop Jose Reyes doubled him to third. Then third baseman Josh Donaldson hit a 1-1 fastball the other way to right field for a three-run, walk-off homer and a 10-9 loss for the White Sox.

“It caught a little too much middle and he put a good swing on it,” Robertson said.

It snapped a 16-0 mark this season when the White Sox have had the lead after eight innings.

The nine-run bonanza was wasted, which hurts a team that had been held to three or fewer runs in their eight previous games.

“It’s frustrating for me because the team played really well today,” Robertson said. “They battled their butts off, got the lead back. For them to play as hard as they did today and for me to go in there and give it up in the ninth is really tough. We needed this win.”

“It’s a tough position, being a closer,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “It’s an unforgiving position, especially if you don’t get it done. We trust him. We’re going to trust him again to go back out there and close it down. It’s just one of those ones that he didn’t get but he’s the right guy to be in there.”

He saw positives. “I like the way our guys fought back offensively, it’s a nice sign for us to do that,” Ventura said. “The guys played hard tonight, they played good baseball. We just got beat.”

It was just that they did not expect to lose this way.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-24

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 4-2, 4.28 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 1-3, 3.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija will make his 10th start of the season Wednesday afternoon when he faces the Toronto Blue Jays in the finale of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. He is 1-2 with a 5.73 ERA this season in five starts on the road, where he has allowed six of his seven homers. He earned the win over the Minnesota Twins Friday, allowing three hits and two runs over eight innings. He is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in one career start against the Blue Jays.

--RF Avisail Garcia (right knee inflammation) did not play Tuesday. He came out of Monday’s 6-0 loss to the Blue Jays in the second inning when he aggravated the knee that kept him out of two games before her returned Sunday. He is listed as day to day and probably will not play Wednesday afternoon in a move to keep him off the artificial turf.

--1B Jose Abreu had four RBIs in the 10-9 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. Three of the RBIs came on his eighth homer of the season in the fifth inning against RHP R.A. Dickey, a knuckleballer, who threw a fastball for the home run pitch. He has hit safely in 19 of his past 21 games. It was his third home run in five at-bats against Dickey.

--SS Alexei Ramirez had an RBI single in the eighth inning of the 10-9 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. It was the 500th RBI of his career.

--LHP John Danks had five strikeouts over five innings in the 10-9 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. That left him one strikeout away from 1,000 in his career. He allowed seven hits, one walk and six runs but did not factor in the decision. He has allowed 16 earned runs in his past 15 innings pitched at Rogers Centre.

--RHP David Robertson had his second blown save of the season in Tuesday’s 10-9 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He got the final out of the eighth but gave up hits to his only three batters in the ninth that ended with a three-run walk-off homer by 3B Josh Donaldson. He has nine saves on the season. “For them to play as hard as they did today and for me to go in there and give it up in in the ninth is really tough,” Robertson said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a tough position, being a closer. It’s an unforgiving position, especially if you don’t get it done. We trust him. We’re going to trust him again to go back out there and close it down. It’s just one of those ones that he didn’t get but he’s the right guy to be in there.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, on RHP David Robertson, who had his second blown save of the season in Tuesday’s 10-9 loss to Toronto.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Avisail Garcia (right knee inflammation) left the May 25 game in the second inning. He did not play May 26 and is listed as day-to-day.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he will be out until mid- to late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Carlos Rodon

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck