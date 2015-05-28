Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- If the Chicago White Sox had lost again Wednesday, there was no telling what damage might have been done.

Chicago closer David Robertson gave up a ninth-inning home run to Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson for the second game in a row.

On Wednesday, however, Donaldson’s homer only tied the game, and the White Sox came back to win 5-3 in 10 innings. The three-run, walk-off blast Donaldson hit Tuesday meant a 10-9 loss for the White Sox.

“There’s some resilience there,” manager Robin Ventura said. “Especially after (Tuesday) night, you can just lay down and think it’s going to happen all over again and you don’t answer the bell. It says a lot about the group.”

The win Wednesday snapped a four-game losing streak, and it was just the second victory in nine games for the White Sox. They scored more than three runs for just the second time in 11 games.

“We’ve been knocked around early in the year in different spots of losing games, and they’ve been able to answer it,” Ventura said. “That’s a good sign from these guys.”

”I think we needed this one,“ said right-hander Jeff Samardzija, who allowed one unearned run in seven innings in a no-decision Wednesday. ”In baseball, you always talk about streaks, and when you’re going on good streaks you want to continue those and ride them out as long as you can.

“And when it’s not going good, you want to put a stop to it as fast as possible because it’s a long season, but things happen fast. Mix in those wins if it’s not going well, keep you where you need to be and enjoy those long win streaks when you get on them.”

It does not get easier for the White Sox. Next up is a doubleheader in Baltimore on Thursday as the 11-game road trip continues.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-24

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Doubleheader -- White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 3-2, 4.21 ERA, and RHP Chris Beck, major league debut) at Orioles (RHP Tyler Wilson, 1-0, 4.50 ERA, and RHP Mike Wright, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale will make his ninth start of the season the first game of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday at Camden Yards. Sale is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 24 innings over his past three starts. He took the loss Saturday when he allowed the Twins three earned runs in eight innings. Sale is 0-2 with a 5.05 ERA in nine career appearances (three starts) against the Orioles.

--RHP Chris Beck will make his major league debut Thursday in Game 2 of the White Sox’s doubleheader with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. He is 3-2 with a 3.30 ERA in eight starts with Triple-A Charlotte. Beck, 24, has 33 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings and has allowed only three home runs. He was a second-round draft pick in 2012 out of Georgia Southern.

--RF Avisail Garcia (right knee inflammation) missed his second consecutive game Wednesday after leaving Monday’s game in the second inning. He also missed two games with the injury before returning Sunday. He is listed as day-to-day.

--1B Jose Abreu hit a two-run double in the third inning of the White Sox’s 5-3, 10-inning win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon on a ball that was lost in the sun. He also tripled to lead off the 10th and scored the go-ahead run on a single by DH Adam LaRoche. “Him and a triple don’t really go in the same equation,” manager Robin Ventura said. “Maybe they do now. He’s showing some extra stuff to his game. He’s got an extra couple of tools in the toolbox that I didn’t know about.”

--RHP Jeff Samardzija had a 13-inning scoreless streak snapped when he allowed a run to score in the seventh inning of the 5-3, 10-inning win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon. It was an unearned run because there was a passed ball in the inning that set up a sacrifice fly by 3B Josh Donaldson. Samardzija, who did not factor in the decision, has not allowed an earned run in 14 innings. “Shark pitched a great game,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s just been kind of on time with everything. Really aggressive, emotionally gets stronger as the game goes along.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We won; that’s all that matters. We played great today, battled at the plate, had some big runs and had some big plays on D. It was a good day.” -- RHP Jeff Samardzija, after the White Sox’s 5-3, 10-inning win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Avisail Garcia (right knee inflammation) left the May 25 game. He did not play May 26-27, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he will be out until mid- to late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Carlos Rodon

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck