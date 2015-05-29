Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Chicago White Sox did not have an easy day.

They were forced to come back to Baltimore to complete a series with the Orioles, which was supposed to be played on April 27-29, but civil unrest and rioting forced postponement of the first two games. The third game was played that week before a closed Oriole Park due to safety concerns.

But a decision was made to make up two of the games on an off-day for both teams on Thursday. That meant the White Sox needed to fly in from Toronto to play a doubleheader in Baltimore before heading to Texas to play a very good Astros’ team.

White Sox manager Robin Ventura said a few times that it was simply a long day -- what turned out to be a split by the teams -- that they could not do much about.

“It’s been hectic already,” he said. “It’s supposed to be an off-day for us. We come in from a long stretch where we’re in Canada first; you get here, play two games and now we’re off again.”

The re-scheduling of this doubleheader meant that the White Sox are set to play 11 games in 11 days in four cities. It’s their longest trip of 2015 when it comes to games and days.

“It is what it is,” Ventura said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-25

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Carlos Roden, 1-0, 4.03 ERA) at Astros (RHP Lance McCullers, 1-0, 2.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale had never beaten the Orioles before the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader. But he continued a recent string of good performances by striking out 12 in 7 2/3 shutout innings in a 3-2 victory. Sale has thrown at least 7 2/3 innings in each of his last four starts, improving to 4-2 overall. This also was his first win against the Orioles, and he’s now 1-2 vs. them. “I felt strong throughout,” Sale said. “Historically I’ve been pretty terrible against this team, to be totally honest with you. It was nice to be able to turn that around and get the first one.”

--RHP Chris Beck made his major league debut with his Game 2 start. He struggled at times but made it through six innings, giving up five runs on 10 hits and taking the loss. Beck took pressure off the bullpen by lasting through six even though he gave up four runs in the first three innings, but he’ll need to be more consistent. “I thought...he did fine,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He went out there and battled. That’s a tough lineup to get through. He extended himself. He got into some jams, got out of some jams.” Beck was optioned back to Triple-A Charlotte after the game.

--CF Adam Eaton isn’t known as a power hitter but he hit his second homer in the last nine days in Game 2. Eaton led off the game with a homer to left off RHP Mike Wright. The center fielder also homered on May 20 after not getting one since April, 2014.

--1B Adam LaRoche keeps giving the White Sox a boost on offense in different ways. In Game 2, he hit a two-run homer that briefly gave them the lead and now has driven in a run in three consecutive games. Plus, he’s reached base safely in 24 of the last 26 games.

--RHP Scott Carroll was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. The reliever has a 3.12 ERA in 17 1/3 innings and is 1-1 in eight appearances with the White Sox in 2015.

--RHP Daniel Webb was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte for Wednesday’s doubleheader. Webb is 1-1 with a 4.01 ERA in 15 games, and was previously recalled as the 26th man on April 26th but didn’t pitch. He pitched one scoreless inning with one strikeout Wednesday.

--C Rob Brantly (left thumb) was sent on a rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham on Wednesday. He went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored while catching the whole game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Long day to get guys in there and play some positions, but we could have played better in the second game.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, after spitting a doubleheader with Baltimore on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Avisail Garcia (right knee inflammation) left the May 25 game. He did not play May 26-28, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he will be out until mid- to late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

--C Rob Brantly (fractured left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He suffered the injury in spring training. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham on May 28.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Carlos Rodon

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Daniel Webb

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck