Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- White Sox right fielder Avisail Garcia participated in batting practice and fielding drills on Friday and inched closer to a return to the starting lineup, a positive development after right knee inflammation cost him the last four games.

Garcia was pulled from a game in Toronto on Monday after having dealt with a cranky knee for nearly two weeks. Following a couple days of rest and an MRI that revealed no structural damage, Garcia slowly worked his way back into activity, with his work on Friday representing a significant step forward.

He looks good, and it’s very encouraging watching him run around with where he is right now,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said of Garcia. “It looks like tomorrow when we would get him in there.”

Garcia was in the midst of a breakthrough season, posting a career-best 132 OPS+ through 39 games off a .327/.365/.456 slash line with four home runs and 18 RBIs. He has battled injuries since arriving in Chicago via trade from the Detroit Tigers, playing a combined 88 games over 2013-14. He has grown through experience, and his mid-August return last season opened the door for his continued growth heading into his age-24 campaign.

“I think it was very important for him to get back last year and get some at-bats that he had lost due to his injury,” Ventura said. “He’s really had limited time as far as a full season so to be able to get that back was great for him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-19

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 2-5, 4.67 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 6-1, 1.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Jose Abreu left in the eighth inning with irritation in his right index finger and is considered day-to-day. Abreu was 1-for-4 with a pair of singles and a run scored before being replaced by C Tyler Flowers. He departed for X-rays after speaking with reporters and is day-to-day.

--LHP Carlos Rodon worked the longest outing of his career, lasting 6 1/3 innings while striking out four and allowing three runs (one earned) on eight hits. Rodon, who did not walk a batter, became the first White Sox rookie to pitch six innings with at least four strikeouts and no walks since Jose Quintana did so on June 24, 2012, against Milwaukee.

--3B Gordon Beckham entered as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning and recorded a sacrifice fly to center field. He added a game-tying home run off Astros RHP Chad Qualls on the first pitch of the eighth inning, recording his third multi-RBI game of the season and fifth since May 9 against Cincinnati. It marked his 10th game-tying home run and first since June 17, 2014 against the Giants.

--C Geovany Soto smacked a two-run double off Astros LHP Tony Sipp in the 11th inning to break a 3-3 tie and deliver the White Sox the victory. Soto notched his first two-run double since May 22 against Minnesota and entered the game batting .284 in his career against southpaws.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Yeah, they were great. All those guys. Put, Webby coming in. Put going two innings that we knew we were going to need. Jennings was going to go back out if it stayed tied but once we got the lead and Robby (Robertson) started warming up he said he felt good. We kind of went for it.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, on his relievers after a win over Houston on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Jose Abreu (irritation in his right index finger) left in the eighth inning May 29 and is considered day-to-day.

--RF Avisail Garcia (right knee inflammation) left the May 25 game. He did not play May 26-29, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he will be out until mid- to late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

--C Rob Brantly (fractured left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham on May 28.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Carlos Rodon

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Daniel Webb

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck