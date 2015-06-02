Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Two nights earlier, Chicago White Sox manager Robin Ventura conducted his postgame interview with his lower back wrapped in ice, the result of a selfless decision to corral Tyler Flowers after the catcher flipped over the railing fronting the visiting dugout.

On Sunday, Ventura had the look of a man anxiously awaiting a respite after the White Sox completed a stretch of 18 games in 17 days with a 6-0 victory over the Houston Astros. Chicago enjoyed a much-needed off day Monday before resuming its 11-game road trip at Texas on Tuesday night.

“It’s nice that we can get to an off day,” Ventura said. “Just the way we played, grinding stuff out, has been nice on this road trip.”

The White Sox have gone 9-4 over their last 13 road games after opening the season 2-12 over their opening 14 games away from home. On Friday night the White Sox labored 11 innings before claiming a 6-3 victory -- “We needed this game and grinded it out,” White Sox closer David Robertson said afterward. The series finale featured sparking defense in support of veteran left-hander John Danks, who scattered 10 hits while recording his first complete game since Aug. 27, 2011.

Winning these type of games on the road is emboldening, particularly for a club mired in last place after having entered the season with playoff aspirations. If just for one day, the White Sox were able to breathe easy on Monday before resuming pursuit of better health and the postseason.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-26

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 4-2, 3.84 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 4-3, 4.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks recorded the first complete game and shutout for a White Sox pitcher this season, scattering 10 hits while issuing one walk with six strikeouts. It marked Danks’ first complete game since Aug. 27, 2011, against Seattle and his third career complete game. Danks also reached 1,000 career strikeouts with his strikeout of Astros RF George Springer in the first inning.

--1B Adam LaRoche belted the 249th home run of his career, an opposite-field solo shot to left off Astros RHP Jake Buchanan. LaRoche finished 1-for-4 with two runs scored and is now batting .333 (10-for-30) with two home runs and six RBIs on the White Sox’s road trip.

--1B Jose Abreu missed his second consecutive game with right index finger inflammation but is eyeing a return for Tuesday. Abreu, who aggravated the injury in the series opener Friday night and departed in the eighth inning, received steady treatment. He is day-to-day.

--DH Conor Gillaspie finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and recorded his fifth multi-hit game of the month. Gillaspie, who was hitting just .143 (2-for-14) over his last five games, has made all 33 of his starts this season against right-handed pitchers. He notched both hits off Astros RHP Roberto Hernandez.

--C Rob Brantly (fractured left thumb) was optioned to Double-A Birmingham. He had begun a rehab assignment with Birmingham on May 28.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Command-wise, when he can throw his fastball and place it in there and get a strike, and then take a little off and get them swinging out front (he’s effective). It’s an aggressive group over there. He has to be able to be around the zone and be able to commit them swinging-wise on his off-speed stuff. He was good fastball-wise in the zone.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, on LHP John Danks after a win Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Jose Abreu (irritation in his right index finger) left the May 29 game, and he missed games May 30-31. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he will be out until mid- to late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

--C Rob Brantly (fractured left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham on May 28.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Carlos Rodon

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Daniel Webb

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck