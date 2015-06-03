Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Chicago White Sox were without first baseman Jose Abreu for the third consecutive game Tuesday night due to inflammation in his right index finger, but his return appears to be imminent.

Specifically, Abreu is dealing with a bruise on the finger below the knuckle. According to general manager Rick Hahn, the plan is to ramp up Abreu on Wednesday and go from there.

“Hopefully have him out there in the not-too-distant future,” Hahn said before the White Sox’s 15-2 loss the Texas Rangers. “He’s definitely improving, but it’s not the spot where we want to put him out there in games.”

Manager Robin Ventura did not rule out a Wednesday return but added that he does expect Abreu to play against Texas. The three-game series ends Thursday.

Abreu missed games Saturday and Sunday in Houston before Monday’s off day.

“He is getting better,” Ventura said. “You could send him out there and one swing could probably send him back five more days. It’s gotten a lot better than it was in Houston, it’s just not to a point where I‘m comfortable having him go out there and swing full time in a game.”

Ventura had Adam LaRoche in the lineup at first base Tuesday, and LaRoche went 1-for-4.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-27

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 4-2, 3.66 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 4-1, 2.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale is scheduled to make his 10th start of the season, fifth on the road and first vs. Texas on Wednesday. He is 2-1 with a 1.71 ERA, .147 opponents’ average and 40 strikeouts over his past four starts. He has worked at least 7 2/3 innings in all four outings.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija matched his career high with nine runs allowed during his five-plus-inning start Tuesday against the Rangers. He has yielded nine runs four times. The 12 hits he gave up were a career high. Samardzija had a three-game win streak snapped and ended run of three consecutive quality starts.

--CF Adam Eaton hit his third home run in the third inning, accounting for both White Sox runs. Eaton has scored 18 runs over his past 22 games.

--1B Adam LaRoche, who went 1-for-4, is hitting .355 (11-for-31) with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over his past eight games. He needs one home run to reach 250 in his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He looked pretty good to me from what I saw. He definitely likes the ball in. I threw three in there, and he hit every single one of them.” -- RHP Jeff Samardzija, on Rangers 3B Joey Gallo, who homered and drove in four runs Tuesday in his major league debut as Texas trounced Chicago 15-2.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Jose Abreu (inflammation in right index finger) left the May 29 game, and he didn’t play May 30-June 2. He was showing improvement as of June 2, but he might not return before June 5.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he will be out until mid- to late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Carlos Rodon

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Daniel Webb

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck