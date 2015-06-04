Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The first two months of the season haven’t gone as well as the Chicago White Sox would like. General manager Rick Hahn is understandably concerned with the club’s lack of lack of consistency, including its shaky defense and poor baserunning.

Being a seller at the trade deadline is definitely a possibility if Chicago doesn’t turn things around.

”The marching orders for our scouts heading out of spring training was looking at our positions of need at the big-league level and targeting guys to help shore those up for a stretch run,“ Hahn said. ”At the same time, we have our pro scouts out at the minor league level preparing for, should we need to go the other way, and look at more prospect-focused deals.

“At this point, our intent is to look to add at the deadline and put ourselves in a better position to win.”

The White Sox entered Wednesday last in the American League Central, 6.5 games back of co-leaders Kansas City and Minnesota. Chicago is 24-27 after Wednesday’s 9-2 win over Texas.

“There certainly is plenty of time to put ourselves back in the position to win this thing, which was our goal from the start,” Hahn said.

But that’s not going to happen if the errors that have plagued the team -- both physical and mental -- don’t get cleaned up.

”In some ways, the physical errors aren’t too different from a hitting slump in that you are going to struggle at times from a rhythm standpoint and defensively,“ Hahn said. ”The poor decision making is tougher, and that has required more time from (manager Robin Ventura) and his staff in terms of addressing individually or as a group in terms of what we’re trying to accomplish.

“But it’s all been handled, I believe. It’s all been addressed, and it’s going to continue to be addressed if the problems persist, but again I think there’s been over the last several weeks a lot to be encouraged by in each of the important elements. We’re not to the point where we want to be yet, but we feel the arrow’s pointing up.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-27

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Carlos Rodon, 1-0, 3.45 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 5-6, 3.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Carlos Rodon makes his eighth major league appearance and fifth start as the White Sox conclude an 11-game trip in Texas. Three of his four starts have been quality. He has never faced the Rangers.

--DH Jose Abreu, who returned after missing the past three games with inflammation in his right index finger, recorded his third game with two-plus hits in last five outings, including his ninth home run of the season. He posted his seventh multi-RBI game of the season and fourth with three-plus. He has 10 RBIs in his last eight games.

--LHP Chris Sale is now 3-1 with a 1.40 ERA over his last five starts. He retired the final 14 hitters faced against Texas. He has also posted at least 10 strikeouts for the fourth time in last five starts. His 22nd career game with at least 10 strikeouts is a club record. His 13 strikeouts vs. Texas were the most against the Rangers since Detroit’s Justin Verlander also recorded 13 on July 29, 2009, in Arlington.

--C Tyler Flowers notched his sixth multi-hit game of the season Wednesday, with his sixth double and third homer of the year. His eighth multi-extra base hit game of his career was his first since Sept. 8, 2014, vs. Oakland. He also had his third game with two-plus RBIs in 2015.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Any time you go out there and you feel like you get in a rhythm, that’s all pitching really is, is finding a groove, getting in a rhythm, just trying to, I wouldn’t say be comfortable, but find the groove and ride it as long as you can. They don’t last forever.” -- White Sox LHP Chris Sale, after a win over Texas on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Jose Abreu (inflammation in right index finger) left the May 29 game, and he didn’t play May 30-June 2 but returned as a DH on June 3.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he will be out until mid- to late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

