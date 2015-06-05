Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- A Chicago White Sox offense that is last in the American League in runs scored is getting offense from an unlikely source.

Former first rounder Gordon Beckham has been the best hitter for the White Sox on their 11-game road trip and has done so by relaxing.

Beckham started 10 games on the trip and has already played third base, shortstop and second.

“He’s been playing well enough to be in there righty or lefty,” manager Robin Ventura said of the 2008 first-round pick. “Defensively you can put him pretty much anywhere on the field and he’ll be the best defender out there.”

Beckham hit .333 on the trip, which is well over his .245 career average coming into the season.

“He’s just in a better place,” Ventura said. “For some guys, you go away from where you originally were, and I think there’s a different perspective. You might hear the same thing, but different voices, a different set of eyes. You become a different person. I think you’re aware of more stuff. He came back just a more relaxed player.”

The White Sox dealt Beckham to the Los Angeles Angels last August but re-signed him in January.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-28

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Detroit (LHP Kyle Ryan, 1-0, 3.00 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 2-6, 4.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Carlos Rodon became the first White Sox pitcher to log a 10-strikeout game within his first eight starts since 1976. He’s now had quality starts in each of his last three outings and has a 1.47 ERA in that span. He attributed his strikeouts to his secondary pitches. “The feel for it (his slider) has been coming back for it,” he said. “It’s been improving and just getting it over for strikes really helps. I threw some good ones (Thursday) and got some strikeouts with it.”

--3B Gordon Beckham may not want to go back to Chicago. Beckham, who had the lone RBI for Chicago on Thursday, went 5-for-12 against the Rangers and will return home with a six-game hitting streak.

--OF Adam Eaton is finding his groove. The Chicago leadoff hitter reached base in six of his 14 plate appearances against Texas and after having just one stolen base all season had two against Texas.

--RHP David Robertson was available to pitch Thursday but manager Robin Ventura opted not to use him. Robertson, who hasn’t pitched since May 29, was healthy but Ventura said he didn’t want to use him in a non-save situation.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Carlos put a lot of guys on early and wiggled his way out of it. He had the one hit get through but he was pretty tough after that. He continued to battle. It showed a lot of who he is and what he’s about.” -- Chicago manager Robin Ventura, on LHP Carlos Rodon after a loss to Texas on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he will be out until mid- to late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Hector Noesi

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck