Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO - The Chicago White Sox aren’t ready to throw in the towel.

Projected as an American League Central contender entering into the season, the White Sox have often disappointed through the season’s first 53 games.

Chicago is last in the Central, but only three games under .500 after a 4-3 extra-inning victory over Detroit on Friday.

“Are we disappointed with some of our play thus far?” said general manager Rick Hahn before Friday’s series opener with Central rival Detroit. “Absolutely. We all had high hopes and we still have high hopes. But these things happen over a stretch.”

Hahn said that the White Sox still expect to be in the market for help instead of selling off players for prospects.

“Our intent is absolutely to look to add when the time comes, and our hope is to add when the time comes,” Hahn said.

“Let’s see what the next 30 days have to hold for us, because right now we feel guys are starting to come around. The team is gelling a little bit more and we think brighter days are ahead.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-28

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP David Price, 4-2, 3.15 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 3-4, 4.81 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

-LHP Jose Quintana (2-6) had no decision after allowing three runs on nine hits while walking two and striking out four. Quintana has a 4.22 ERA in five home starts this year. He’s allowed three runs or less in eight of 11 starts and is receiving run support averaging 1.97 runs per game.

-LHP Carlos Rodon became the youngest White Sox pitcher to strike out 10 or more batters since Jason Bere fanned 12 on Sept. 20, 1993, while Rodon worked six innings of one-run baseball in Chicago’s 2-1 loss in 11 innings on Thursday at Texas. Rodon, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft, has a 1.47 ERA with 18 strikeouts over his last three starts.

-RHP David Robertson pitched two scoreless innings on Friday to run his scoreless streak to 10 innings over nine outings in a non-save situation this year. He’s also recorded at least one strikeout in 18 appearances with two or more strikeouts in 13 appearances.

-1B Adam LaRoche clubbed his 250th home run of his career with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to force a 3-3 tie and send the game into extra innings. It was his first game-tying home run in the ninth inning since Sept. 3, 2014 vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers. He’s hitting .328 with three homers over his last 11 games.

-LHP John Danks (3-4, 4.81 ERA) is scheduled to make his 11th start of the season, fifth at home and first against the Tigers. He tossed his third career shutout in his last start on May 31 at Houston, allowing 10 hits while striking out six and walking one. Danks is 6-10 in 22 career starts against the Tigers, including 4-5 at U.S. Cellular Field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t believe I’ve ever seen that. And that’s one of those things for those guys (the Tigers) that when it’s going bad you find ways to lose games.” - White Sox 1B Adam LaRoche, on the White Sox winning Friday’s game when a Chicago batter was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he will be out until mid- to late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return. He threw a simulated game June 2, and is scheduled to throw another simulated game June 5.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Hector Noesi

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck