Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox expect to select a college pitcher with the No. 8 overall pick in the draft Monday.

However, some of the very best players may already be snapped up by the time it is Chicago’s turn.

“There’s only a few premium college position players in the draft, and I think we completely anticipate that they’re going to be probably gone before we pick at eight,” said Doug Laumann, the White Sox’s director of amateur scouting.

“Ultimately, I think our player is probably going to end up being a college pitcher, but again, we’re prepared in case one of those (other) guys falls to us.”

From there, it is a big gap, as the White Sox have no picks in the second and third rounds. Their next selection at No. 112.

“There’s going to be 100 names that come off the board between our picks,” Laumann said. “So we don’t want to spend a lot of time and a lot of man-hours talking about players that aren’t going to be there, but ultimately somebody’s going to fall to us, and we have to be prepared for whoever that happens to be.”

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said there will still be ample talent to consider even in the late going.

“There’s going to be an opportunity to get some good players later, and it’s going to be less about economics and more about our scouts’ coverage,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-30

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Lance McCullers, 2-0, 1.88 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 5-2, 3.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija (4-4) took his first loss at U.S. Cellular Field this season. He gave up six runs on 10 hits, walked one and struck out five in his second straight defeat and fourth in six starts. “The cutter was good, all the pitches were pretty good,” Samardzija said. He has allowed 10 or more hits in back-to-back starts for the first time in his career.

--LHP Dan Jennings was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday (retroactive to June 5) with inflammation on the left side of his neck. Jennings is 1-2 with a 7.83 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 22 relief appearances this season, his first with Chicago since being acquired from Miami last December.

--RHP Junior Guerra had his contract purchased from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday, and he joined the White Sox. Guerra, 30, was 2-6 with a 2.72 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 12 appearances between Double-A Birmingham and Charlotte. He went 0-3 with a 3.00 ERA with 40 strikeouts in seven Triple-A games.

--DH Jose Abreu, who went 1-for-4, has hit safely in 25 of his past 30 games. He’s batting .352 (38-for-108) vs. Detroit lifetime, including .375 (21-for-56) at home.

--CF Adam Eaton went 2-for-4 and is hitting .292 (19-of-65) with nine RBIs with runners on base this season. He leads the White Sox with four triples.

--LHP Chris Sale (5-2, 3.27 ERA) makes his 11th start of the season Tuesday at Detroit. He is 3-1 with a 1.40 ERA and 53 strikeouts over his past five starts. Sale recorded 10-plus strikeouts in each of his past three starts, joining Ed Walsh (1910), Floyd Bannister (1985) and Edwin Jackson (2010) as the only White Sox pitchers to accomplish the feat. He earned the win in his last start on Wednesday at Texas, allowing just three hits with 13 strikeouts over seven innings pitched.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They put a couple over the fence. That was the difference. We keep those in the park, get a couple outs there, it’s a different game.” -- RHP Jeff Samardzija, who yielded two homers Sunday in the White Sox’s 6-4 loss to the Tigers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Dan Jennings (inflammation on left side of neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 5.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he will be out until mid- to late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return. He threw a simulated game June 2, and is scheduled to throw another simulated game June 5.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Hector Noesi

RHP Junior Guerra

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck