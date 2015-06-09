Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox aren’t necessarily looking to Carson Fulmer as the answer to any pitching worries this year.

Even so, the Vanderbilt right-hander -- the No. 8 overall selection in Monday’s draft -- might be ready to make an immediate contribution at U.S. Cellular Field.

“Let me put it this way, if somebody could do it in terms of makeup and the type of stuff, he’s capable of doing that,” White Sox scouting director Doug Laumann said. “He could handle the stage.”

Last year, the White Sox landed Carlos Rodon with the No. 3 pick. He’s now in the major league rotation.

“We feel like for the second year in a row, we have been able to get the best college pitcher available in the draft,” Laumann said. “(Fulmer) won the College World Series and is now on his way back. There is always security when you draft a guy who has proven he can win and perform on the big stage.”

Fulmer, a 21-year-old junior, is bound for the College World Series after the Commodores eliminated Illinois on Monday. He is 13-2 with a 1.82 ERA, 152 strikeouts (which ranks second in the nation) and 46 walks.

He is just the third Vanderbilt pitcher named Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Year after leading the league in wins, ERA and strikeouts. Fulmer also was voted a 2015 All-American.

The White Sox had just one selection Monday. They will resume Tuesday with the 112th selection in the fourth round.

Rounds three through 10 on are scheduled for Tuesday, with additional rounds to come Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-30

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 7-1, 1.85 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Carlos Rodon, 1-0, 3.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale (6-2) was dominant, striking out 14 -- one off his career high -- in eight innings of one-run ball against the Astros on Monday. “We just couldn’t real solve Sale,” said Astros manager A.J. Hinch. “He did everything you’d expect him to do as a pitcher of his magnitude.” Sale has 49 strikeouts in his past four games, a stretch that includes three consecutive wins. Sale threw 119 pitches -- 84 for strikes -- while allowing just five hits and one walk.

--LF Melky Cabrera has struggled with a .226 average through 54 games, and he is hitting .190 (23-for-121) over his last 28 and .080 against left-handed pitchers. “He knows why he came here (and) everything that goes with that,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “And there’s an -- I don’t know if its burden or pressure -- but there is a subliminal thing to it, and you have to get over it and be able to help.” On Monday, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI single in the second inning.

--RHP Carson Fulmer was the selected No. 8 overall by the White Sox in the draft Monday. Fulmer, a 21-year-old Vanderbilt junior, is bound for the College World Series after the Commodores eliminated Illinois on Monday. He is 13-2 with a 1.82 ERA and has struck out 152 while walking 46 batters. “We feel like for the second year in a row, we have been able to get the best college pitcher available in the draft,” White Sox scouting director Doug Laumann said.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija struggled recently, but manager Robin Ventura is not concerned. “I‘m not doubting he can’t right that ship and get back to the form he’s used to,” he said. Samardzija (4-4) has dropped two straight, including a 6-4 loss to Detroit on Sunday. He gave up 15 runs on 22 hits together in the two contests.

--LHP Carlos Rodon (1-0, 3.12) makes his ninth major league appearance and sixth start of the season Tuesday when he faces the Astros. He is 0-0 with a 1.47 ERA in his past three starts. He posted a no-decision his last time out on Thursday at Texas, when he struck out a career-high 10 batters. Rodon entered the season ranked by Baseball America as the No. 1 prospect in the White Sox organization after being selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft out of North Carolina State.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was fantastic, he’s really been on a roll. What he’s throwing up there numbers wise is impressive, and he’s right up there with all those guys (like Hall of Fame left-hander Randy Johnson) and the way he’s finishing is (also) right up there.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, on LHP Chris Sale, who struck out 14 in eight innings Monday during the White Sox’s 3-1 win over the Astros.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Dan Jennings (inflammation on left side of neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 5.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he will be out until mid- to late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return. He threw simulated games June 2 and June 5.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Hector Noesi

RHP Junior Guerra

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck