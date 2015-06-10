Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- White Sox catcher Tyler Flowers is the unsung hero in left-handed pitcher Chris Sale’s record-setting run of strikeouts.

Flowers has been behind the plate for each of Sale’s last four starts as he struck out 10 or more batters and became the first White Sox pitcher to accomplish the feat.

Sale had 14 strikeouts over eight innings in Monday’s 3-1 victory over the Astros. It was one away from a career-high.

But Flowers shrugs off any extra credit for successfully managing Sale’s outings.

“Chris and I really don’t have a ton of dialogue as far as him pitching,” Flowers said. “He just kind of trusts me to call what I see and what I’ve studied and looked at on these guys. He’s been doing a great job executing those pitches.”

Now in his seventh season -- all with the White Sox -- Flowers is batting .198 with three home runs and 13 RBIs in 40 games.

Sale, meanwhile, joined Hall-of-Famer Sandy Koufax as the only major league pitchers since 1900 with three straight starts of 12-plus strikeouts and one or no runs given up.

“He (Sale) just has been pounding the zone early, challenging guys early in the count, swing if you want otherwise we’re taking strike one,” Flowers said. “He’s doing a good job putting them away after that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-30

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Vincent Velasquez, MLB debut) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 2-6, 4.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Carlos Rodon (2-0) extended his scoreless streak to 11 innings over his last two starts with a Tuesday six-inning shutout start that had some rough moments. He’s 1-0 with a 1.11 ERA and 22 strikeouts in his last four starts, all quality efforts. “Today wasn’t (Rodon‘s) best command day but you can see the maturity coming out,” said White Sox catcher Tyler Flowers.

--LHP Chris Sale joined an elite club after recording 14 strikeouts in Monday’s 3-1 victory over the Astros. Sale and Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax are the only major league pitchers since 1900 to record three straight starts of 12-plus strikeouts and one or no runs allowed. His 14 strikeouts are tied for second-most in his career (also 14 on June 14 at Houston). Sale has struck out 10-plus batters 23 times in his career.

--1B Jose Abreu went 2-for-4 with his 10th home run -- a two-run shot -- that broke a scoreless tie in the sixth. He has hit safely in 27-of-23 games and his batting .286 in that span. Abreu also launched Abreu’s Amigos on Tuesday, a program with the Easter Seals Metropolitan Chicago and Center for Autism Research to provide opportunities for students with special needs to develop social skills in a recreational setting through field trips to the ball park.

--RF Melky Cabrera went 2-for-3 and delivered a double over Houston left fielder Preston Tucker that reached the left-field wall, allowing 1B Jose Abreu and RF Avisail Garcia to score. “He had some pretty good at-bats tonight,” said White Sox manager Robin Ventura. “That last one became very important. You want to be able to add on and he did that.”

--LHP Jose Quintana (2-6, 4.28 ERA) makes his 12th start of the season and sixth at home in Wednesday’s series finale with the Astros. He’s 0-3 with a 4.22 ERA in four home starts. Quintana had no decision in his last on June 5 vs. Detroit, allowing three runs on nine hits over seven innings. It was his 42nd no decision since 2012. Quintana is 1-1 with a 3.14 ERA lifetime against Houston.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Today wasn’t (LHP Carlos Rodon‘s) best command day but you can see the maturity coming out.” --White Sox C Tyler Flowers, after a win over Houston on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Dan Jennings (inflammation on left side of neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 5.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he will be out until mid- to late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return. He threw simulated games June 2 and June 5.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Hector Noesi

RHP Junior Guerra

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck