Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Chicago White Sox starter Jonathan Danks retired the first six batters he faced in order, and the Rays managed only one extra-base hit the entire night. But single after single, Tampa Bay inched their way to a 7-5 victory at Tropicana Field, snapping Chicago’s three-game win streak.
“It’s just one of those nights where it didn’t bounce my way,” said Danks, who gave up eight hits and five runs, three earned, in 5 1/3innings. “It’s baseball. Put the ball in play, make things happen, and it worked out for them.”
Danks dropped to 3-6, and little mistakes caught up to the White Sox all night -- a passed ball, two wild pitches and an error that sparked a three-run inning.
“They didn’t hit much really hard,” said Mark Parent, filling in as manager for Robin Ventura for the weekend. “They just kept hitting what we pitched them. (Danks) battled, and he probably could have pitched a little bit more, but it is what it is.”
In a three-game sweep against the Astros, the White Sox had allowed a total of four runs, and they gave seven up to a Rays team that had scored more than six runs in a game just once in the previous 22 games. They dropped to 12-19 on the road, and they’ll have to face Rays ace Chris Archer on Saturday as well.
MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost one
NEXT: White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija (4-4, 4.93 ERA) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 7-4, 1.84 ERA)
--1B Jose Abreu hit a two-run home run, his 12th of the year, in the seventh inning. He was especially pleased to go opposite field for the home run, something he’s been working to do more this season.
--LF Melky Cabrera is still only batting .235, but he came through with two singles Friday. His power outage has been a glaring problem, with just one home run in 234 at-bats this season after 16 last year in Toronto.
--DH Adam LaRoche not only went 0-for-4, but he struck out three times on a night where the White Sox struck out eight times as a team. LaRoche leads the team with 64 strikeouts, his average dropping to .241 on the season.
--LHP John Danks started strong, retiring the first six batters he faced, but the Rays tagged him for eight hits, sending him to his sixth loss of the year. Danks consistently threw strikes -- 70 in 94 pitches -- but the Rays were able to put themselves on the basepaths, and take advantage of chances with runners in scoring position, going 5-for-14 on the night.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “I am working every day trying to hit the ball to the opposite field. I‘m feeling good right now about that. It was a good pitch. I was able to hit it well.” --White Sox 1B Jose Abreu, after a loss to Tampa on Friday.
MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT
--LHP Dan Jennings (inflammation on left side of neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 5.
--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he will be out until mid- to late June.
--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return. He threw simulated games June 2 and June 5.
LHP Chris Sale
RHP Jeff Samardzija
LHP Jose Quintana
LHP John Danks
LHP Carlos Rodon
RHP David Robertson (closer)
RHP Jake Petricka
RHP Zach Putnam
LHP Zach Duke
RHP Daniel Webb
RHP Hector Noesi
RHP Junior Guerra
Tyler Flowers
Geovany Soto
1B Jose Abreu
2B Carlos Sanchez
SS Alexei Ramirez
3B Conor Gillaspie
DH Adam LaRoche
INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio
INF Gordon Beckham
LF Melky Cabrera
CF Adam Eaton
RF Avisail Garcia
OF J.B. Shuck