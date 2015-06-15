Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- In fairness, Sunday was only the fourth time all season the White Sox lost a game while allowing two runs or less, but seeing a gem by ace Chris Sale wasted in a 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays made for a frustrated Chicago clubhouse.

“We still have to score runs,” said Mark Parent, who dropped to 0-3 filling in for Robin Ventura as the White Sox manager for the series. “We tried a lot of things ... but we couldn’t push anybody across and we couldn’t get the bit hits we needed. Their guy kept us in check.”

Chicago had runners in scoring position in each of the first six innings against Rays starter Nathan Karns, but converted that just once, going 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. That included designated hitter Adam LaRoche going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts, but five different batters left runners in scoring position with two outs.

“There’s no reason to sit here and pout about it,” Sale said. “Obviously this one didn’t go the way we wanted to. ... Tonight was my night to pick them up and I didn‘t, plain and simple. I got beat.”

Chicago took a three-game sweep by a combined four runs, including a comeback win in the eighth Saturday for the Rays. Sunday marked the first time all season the White Sox lost after leading after six innings -- they had been 16-0.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-33

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Carlos Rodon, 2-0, 2.66 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 3-5, 3.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Adam LaRoche went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts, putting him at 1-for-12 on the current road trip. His average has dropped to .236 on the season, and he was part of a lineup that went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position Sunday.

--LHP Chris Sale continued his recent dominance with his fourth straight start of at least 12 strikeouts, becoming just the third pitcher since 1914 with such a streak. He gave up a 2-run home run in the seventh that cost him a victory.

--LF Melky Cabrera added two more hits in Sunday’s loss, leaving him 5-for-12 in the three-game series. His production at the plate is still best seen in his RBIs -- just 21, fifth-best on a team that needs him to find his power bat.

--1B Jose Abreu had been on a six-game hitting streak, batting .435 in that stretch, but he went 0-for-3 Sunday to end that streak. He left two men on base, one of five White Sox batters to leave runners in scoring position with two outs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were pretty much where we wanted to be, and then one stupid mistake, walked a guy and then leave a fastball right down the middle and lose the game. There is really nothing more than that. Tonight was my night to pick (his teammates) up, and I didn‘t, plain and simple.” -- White Sox LHP Chris Sale, after taking a hard-luck 2-1 loss to the Rays on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Dan Jennings (inflammation on left side of neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 5.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he will be out until mid- to late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return. He threw simulated games June 2 and June 5.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Hector Noesi

RHP Junior Guerra

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck