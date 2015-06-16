Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Robin Ventura was frustrated and it didn’t take very long for the Chicago White Sox manager to vent.

The Pittsburgh Pirates scored five runs in the first inning Monday, and the White Sox appeared listless the rest of the way.

Chicago has scuffled to a 28-34 record but have been inconsistent. Recently, they swept the AL West-leading Houston Astros, but let down shortly after when they were swept themselves by the Tampa Bay Rays.

“We?re not doing anything or threatening anybody on offense,” Ventura said. “You have to be able to do that to stay in this.”

Chicago mustered only two hits and a walk against Pittsburgh left-hander Francisco Liriano Monday. Only one man made it to second base, but no further.

Notably, the White Sox have been getting down early and not responding well. If the White Sox give up a run in the first inning, they haven’t shown the fight necessary to come back in the eyes of their manager.

“Our propensity to give up some runs in the first inning and then not be able to score is going to be difficult,” Ventura said. “These guys have to grind and find a way to do it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-34

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 3-6, 4.00 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 4-0, 2.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Carlos Rodon gave up seven runs in 3 2/3 innings Monday and saw his ERA rise from 2.66 to 3.86. Rodon had allowed one run or fewer in four consecutive starts until Monday.

--RHP Hector Noesi gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits in three innings of relief for Carlos Rodon in Monday’s loss to Pittsburgh. Noesi has given up 14 runs over his last 15 innings.

--1B Jose Abreu went 0-for-3 with a strikeout and grounded into two double plays. Abreu is still hitting .310 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in June.

--RHP Junior Guerra tossed a scoreless eighth inning Monday at Pittsburgh. It was his second major league appearance. He made his debut Friday at Tampa Bay, where he allowed two runs in two innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There wasn’t anything that was good about it.”-- White Sox manager Robin Ventura after being blown out by Pittsburgh, 11-0.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Dan Jennings (inflammation on left side of neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 5.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he will be out until mid- to late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return. He threw simulated games June 2 and June 5.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Hector Noesi

RHP Junior Guerra

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck