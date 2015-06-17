Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Chicago White Sox pitching staff is the team’s strength. Chris Sale, Jose Quintana, Jeff Samardzija and John Danks were recently joined by mega-prospect Carlos Rodon.

But good pitching means nothing if a team cannot score, which has been the case lately for the White Sox as they have fallen to the basement of the American League Central.

The White Sox dropped both of their games in Pittsburgh, losing 11-0 Monday and 3-0 Tuesday. Rodon had his worst outing as a major leaguer Monday, but Quintana delivered a quality start Tuesday, which went to the wayside.

“Sometimes you can feel frustration because you prepare every time,” Quintana said. “That’s baseball. Try to do your best every day, day by day.”

Chicago recorded only six hits over two games at PNC Park after the White Sox were swept in three games by Tampa Bay. The team has scored 21 runs over its last eight games, and Chicago returns home with a five-game losing streak in tow.

If the team wants to break out of its slump, manager Robin Ventura’s hitters need to give their teammates on the mound some run support.

“The guys that are swinging the bats don’t want this to happen for them either so it’s tough and you just have to be able to grind through,” Ventura said. “Show some backbone and get through it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-35

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 3-3, 4.90 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 3-6, 5.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jose Quintana gave up three runs in six innings to fall to 3-7 this season. The left-hander gave up two solo home runs Tuesday, the second time this season Quintana has given up multiple home runs, to end a streak of three consecutive starts without yielding a home run.

--CF Adam Eaton went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Tuesday. Eaton is hitting just .243 on the season but raised his on-base percentage to over .300 at .302 by reaching base two times against the Pirates.

--1B Jose Abreu picked up his first hit in three days Tuesday, going 1-for-3. Abreu went hitless in six at-bats over his last two games to snap his six-game hitting streak that ended June 14. Abreu leads the White Sox with 65 hits and a .283 batting average.

--RHP Zach Duke struck out two batters in a scoreless eighth inning. Duke owns a 3.91 ERA which has fallen below 4.00 for the first time since it ballooned to 4.24 when Duke gave up two runs in 1/3 inning to Houston June 9.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just didn’t swing it.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, after being shut out by Pittsburgh for the second straight day on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Dan Jennings (inflammation on left side of neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 5.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he will be out until mid- to late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return. He threw simulated games June 2 and June 5.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Hector Noesi

RHP Junior Guerra

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck