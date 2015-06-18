Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Road woes have the Chicago White Sox feeling perplexed and frustrated.

The White Sox returned to the relative comforts of U.S. Cellular Field on Wednesday after an 0-5 road trip, including back-to-back shutout losses to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“Obviously it was an extremely disappointing road trip, which has been a recurring theme this year,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said on Wednesday. “This most recent one, the one that started the season in Kansas City, the Baltimore/Minnesota one. I think between those three trips we managed to go 0-13.”

Chicago remains mired in fifth place in the AL Central following Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to the Pirates. They’re now eight games under .500 and 10 games behind division-leading Kansas City.

A 12-22 record away from home has a lot to do with that.

“It’s not only a poor way of trying to build on some of the momentum we’ve going on at home, but also made it difficult on ourselves to get back into this race,” Hahn said as the White Sox prepared to meet the Pirates in the Chicago leg of four inter league games.

“The frustration level is rather high inside the clubhouse but at the same time, the focus and commitment and belief in that team is strong within the guys in uniform, which is good,”

Hahn added.”

A leading disappointment has been a struggling offense that -- at least on paper -- should have been a lot better.

“We are at a point right now offensively where -- from top to bottom -- we’re underachieving. It certainly wasn’t something we anticipated and it is something that you can take at least some solace in --given the track records -- that it’s going to get better.”

The White Sox were 29th out of 30 big league teams with 221 runs produced through Tuesday.

Hahn declined to say if any changes were in the offing.

”Even if we were 10 games up right now in the division I would not sit here and give you a date or a plan for impending moves or what our priorities or goals would be in the coming weeks. ... There’s no real strategic advantage for laying out specifically what’s going to happen and when.

“(But) do we have thoughts of potential moves to try to not only reinvigorate the 2015 club but also put us in position to contend going forward? Absolutely.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-36

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 10-2, 1.71 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 4-4, 4.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks (3-7) fell to 1-3 with a 5.00 ERA at U.S. Cellular Field this season in six starts. He gave up three first-inning runs but then worked six shutout innings and scattering two hits the rest of the way. Banks struck out four, walked none. “Besides the first inning, Johnny (Danks) pitched great,” said White Sox manager Robin Ventura. “We ended up scratching and clawing and getting to one run and not being to finally tie it up.”

--RHP David Robertson worked a perfect ninth inning and has a 1.42 ERA while opponents have hit .179 and struck out 29 times over his last 19 appearances.

--LF Melky Cabrera was 2-for-4 with a run scored and is now batting .375 with three doubles and five RBIs over his last nine games. Cabrera’s sixth inning double down the left field line drove in Adam Eaton.

--1B Jose Abreu reached base twice, going 1-for-3 with a fourth inning single up the middle plus a walk. He’s hitting .309 (30-of-97) in 25 career inter-league games.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija (4-4, 4.85 ERA) is scheduled to make his 14th start of the season, sixth at home and first this season against the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision in his last start on June 13 at Tampa Bay. Samardzija suffered the loss in his last appearance against the Pirates on June 12, 2014 while with the Cubs. He allowed four runs on nine hits over six innings. He’s 4-4 with a 2.22 ERA in 20 career appearances against Pittsburgh.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Besides the first inning, Johnny (Danks) pitched great. We ended up scratching and clawing and getting to one run and not being to finally tie it up.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, after a loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Dan Jennings (inflammation on left side of neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 5.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he will be out until mid- to late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return. He threw simulated games June 2 and June 5.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Hector Noesi

RHP Junior Guerra

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck