Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura watched on TV as an estimated 2 million people packed downtown streets to watch the Chicago Blackhawks’ Stanley Cup championship parade on Thursday afternoon.

“That’s great,” Ventura said. “It looked like everybody had a good time, and apparently some had more than a good time. And they should. They should.”

In terms of the White Sox, this season has resembled anything but a raucous parade.

Ventura acknowledged Thursday that a lengthy cold spell could result in roster moves if the team does not start winning soon. The White Sox have lost seven consecutive games and sit alone in last place in the AL Central, 11 games behind the division-leading Kansas City Royals.

Could veterans start to worry that trades and other roster moves might be on the way?

“I think there is always that mentality, the way it’s gone offensively, and if you’re not winning games, that’s what happens,” Ventura said. “I‘m sure that’s somewhere on their minds, but you would rather have that somewhere on the back burner and rather come out and focus on the game more than the external stuff.”

In the meantime, Ventura is trying to do what he can to jolt one of the league’s worst offenses. He started right fielder J.B. Shuck ahead of Avisail Garcia on Thursday, while second baseman Gordon Beckham earned the start ahead of light-hitting teammate Carlos Sanchez.

“You’re going to have to find a hot hand,” said Ventura, who is open to platooning his players. “Whoever is hot at the time, get them in there and hopefully they can spark it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-37

STREAK:Lost seven

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 6-3, 4.37 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 6-3, 3.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale will try to continue a red-hot streak when he starts at home Friday against the Texas Rangers. Sale is 3-1 with a 0.92 ERA in his past four starts, during which he has recorded strikeout totals of 12, 13, 14 and 12. He is one of only three pitchers since 1914 to strike out at least 12 batters in four consecutive starts. The others? Hall of Famers Pedro Martinez and Randy Johnson.

--C Tyler Flowers remained out of the starting lineup Thursday, but manager Robin Ventura said he expected to start Flowers on Friday against Texas. Flowers struggled at the plate this season, hitting .200 with three home runs and 13 RBIs in 45 games.

--RF J.B. Shuck earned his 15th start of the season Thursday in place of Avisail Garcia, who received the day off. Ventura said he was pleased with Garcia’s production but wanted to find opportunities for Shuck to have a turn in the lineup. “He infuses some energy into it, getting on base, putting it in play,” Ventura said.

--1B Jose Abreu is one of the few bright spots on an underperforming offense this season. Abreu doubled and scored Thursday, and he is hitting .333 (11-for-33) in the past nine games.

--RHP Hector Noesi was designated for assignment on Thursday. In 32 2/3 innings this season, Noesi has a 6.89 ERA with 22 strikeouts against 16 walks.

--RHP Scott Carroll was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday. The 30-year-old has Carroll has a 2.37 ERA in 30 1/3 innings at Charlotte this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got to be able to put up more (runs) than that.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, after a 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Dan Jennings (inflammation on left side of neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 5.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he will be out until mid- to late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return. He threw simulated games June 2 and June 5.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Junior Guerra

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck