Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- White Sox center fielder Adam Eaton’s first mistake was to let a routine fly ball drop between himself and shortstop Alexei Ramirez.

Eaton’s next mistake was to turn defensive when reporters quizzed him about the play.

His reasoning?

The miscue did not cost a run in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

”It didn’t hurt us,“ Eaton said. ”Tough play on both ends. ...

“It was a tough play, but it was glaring because, it’s like I said, we’re not playing well. But if we would have won the game 5-2, it probably wouldn’t even have been a blip on your radar.”

On Thursday, White Sox manager Robin Ventura made sure to let everyone -- Eaton included -- know that such mistakes did hurt the team, regardless of whether a run crossed the plate.

“Any time plays aren’t made, it does affect the rest of the game,” Ventura said. “For me, I know in talking to him, it affects everything that goes with it because now the guy gets on base. You’re always dealing with the next hitter.”

Yet Ventura said he remained confident in Eaton’s all-around game. Eaton is hitting .242 this season with three home runs, 11 RBIs and five stolen bases in 61 games.

“You have all the tools,” Ventura said. “He’s getting back to that point offensively where he’s doing things a little more common to what we’re expecting out of him. He’s getting on base, stealing bases, things like that. He does have a good arm, and he likes to show it off, but you have to be able to get it through the cutoff man. He understands that.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-38

STREAK: Lost eight

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 5-2, 2.76 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Carlos Rodon, 2-1, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale marked his fifth consecutive start with at least 12 strikeouts Friday against Texas. He joined Hall of Famers Pedro Martinez and Randy Johnson as the only pitchers to achieve the feat. “It’s an honor to get my name mentioned with them, but it’s something more for you guys and friends and family,” Sale said. “I‘m here for one reason, and that’s winning ball games.”

--RHP David Robertson blew his fourth save in 17 opportunities Friday. Robertson has a 4.08 ERA in those opportunities with eight earned runs in 17 2/3 innings. “It was a poor performance on me,” Robertson said. “I should have been there to pick the team up. We needed this one really bad.”

--SS Alexei Ramirez always has been a streaky hitter, but this season he has yet to showcase a lengthy hot streak. Ramirez, 34, is hitting .139 (5-for-36) in his past 10 games. “We’ve all seen Alexei offensively,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “When it’s not going right, it seems to slip at points out there, and you have to be able to play different sides of the ball.”

--C Tyler Flowers returned to the starting lineup for the first time in four games. He launched his fourth home run of the season on an 0-1 count off of Texas Rangers right-hander Colby Lewis. Flowers has hit two home runs in June to go along with one in April and one in May.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Easy, now. That’s kind of a (crummy) question to ask, really. You think I‘m going to say something bad about one of my teammates, you’re dead wrong. We have a bunch of fighters in here. We have guys that come in here every single day and play as hard as they can, plain and simple.” -- White Sox LHP Chris Sale, when asked if he needed to pitch a shutout to win after a no decision in a Chicago loss to the Rangers on Friday that marked his fifth consecutive start with at least 12 strikeouts.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Dan Jennings (inflammation on left side of neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 5.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he might be able to return in late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return. He threw simulated games June 2 and June 5.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Junior Guerra

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck