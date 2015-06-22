Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- When failure hit Zach Putnam right at the start of the season, the Chicago White Sox reliever did his best not to overhaul his approach.

Instead, he made minor adjustments, trying to trust himself and his abilities -- something he admitted wasn’t easy.

Since his difficult start, though, Putnam has emerged as a trusted setup man for fellow reliever Zach Duke and closer David Robertson, becoming more of a strikeout artist than at any other time in his career.

Putnam already has 36 strikeouts in 23 appearances after striking out 46 in 49 appearances in 2014. He has found his stride -- all while continuing to believe in the talents he knows have always been there.

Putnam came up big again Sunday in the White Sox’s 3-2, 11-inning win over the Texas Rangers, inducing an inning-ending double play in the 10th inning with the go-ahead run on third base.

“I‘m doing everything the same,” Putnam said. “I’ve just been trusting the process. I think so much of this game for guys is just having faith in themselves. There’s a reason why we’re all here. Sometimes, you’re going to have some bad results, but that doesn’t mean you have to go and re-invent yourself.”

Putnam met with White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper and made a couple of mechanical tweaks earlier in the year. However, he continued to rely on the same repertoire of pitches, trusting that things would turn around.

Over seven appearances this month, Putnam has struck out 13 while only allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks in seven innings. He had a 7.88 ERA through 10 appearances this year, but he ERA is down to 3.42 through 25 outings.

White Sox manager Robin Ventura likes what he is seeing from a pitcher who is often called on in difficult situations.

“He’s done a good job of coming in there and bridging that gap so you can get to Duke and Robertson,” Ventura said. “We know what’s he’s got.”

Putnam knows as well. And now in the midst of a strong stretch, he is glad he didn’t try to make sweeping changes.

“I had a good year last year (5-3, 1.98 ERA) and I‘m not going to change anything,” he said. “I‘m just going to try to get back to where I was last year and just keep on doing what I‘m doing.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-38

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 3-7, 3.16 ERA) at Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 3-1, 3.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Gordon Beckham has adjusted to being a reserve player, often called into action late in ballgames. When he delivered his first career walk-off home run Sunday against the White Sox, no one was more relieved than Beckham. He led off the 11th inning with the game-winning solo shot. “It was a great day to come in and help the team win,” he said. “I don’t feel like I’ve been doing that much lately, and so that was a big pick-me-up for me.”

--LF Melky Cabrera registered a career-high five hits Sunday in the White Sox’s 3-2, 11-inning win over Texas. His five hits were the most by a White Sox player since July 9, 2013, when Alex Rios had six hits against Detroit. Cabrera broke up his collection of singles with a double in the eighth inning, his second extra-base hit while hitting right-handed this season. “I think he’s just starting to feel a little better on the right side,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said.

--1B Jose Abreu struggled in his final two at-bats Sunday, striking out each time. The whiffs came after Abreu lined back-to-back singles in the fourth and fifth innings and scored the White Sox’s first run of the day. Abreu has six multi-hit games in his past 12 games and has hit safely in each of his past six games and in 10 of his past 12. In that time, Abreu is batting .348.

--LHP Jose Quintana, despite giving up two solo home runs, delivered the kind of pitching performance manager Robin Ventura knows his fifth starter is capable of. Although he is 3-7, Quintana has gone six or more innings and allowed three runs or fewer in each of his past five starts. Quintana just hasn’t gotten the kind of run support he needs to post a better record.

--RHP David Robertson followed up his perfect outing Saturday with another solid showing Sunday in Chicago’s 3-2, 11-inning win over Texas. Robertson, Chicago’s closer, pitched the ninth inning as part of a strong effort by the White Sox bullpen, which threw four scoreless innings. Robertson allowed a single in the ninth Sunday but also had a strikeout and kept the tie score intact. Robertson, who has 14 saves on the year, has thrown 12 scoreless innings with 16 strikeouts in non-save opportunities over 11 outings this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a special day because we had the walk-off (win) and we took the series. That’s the most important thing.” -- LHP Jose Quintana, who got a no-decision Sunday as the White Sox beat the Rangers 3-2 in 11 innings.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Dan Jennings (inflammation on left side of neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 5.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he might be able to return in late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return. He threw simulated games June 2 and June 5.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Junior Guerra

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck