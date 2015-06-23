Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Team defense has been a problem for the Chicago White Sox all season. Monday against the Minnesota Twins, those problems reared their heads again in an ugly 13-2 loss at Target Field.

The White Sox committed three errors, including two in a marathon five-run fourth inning, helping the Twins turn a one-run deficit into a four-run lead.

Chicago committed another error in the five-run sixth inning.

“(The defense) was frustrating, but it wasn’t the reason for the game,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “It’s an unfortunate one but you gotta be able to come back and bounce back from that.”

The first error of the night played a direct role in Minnesota’s big inning. After a walk to Torii Hunter, Twins third baseman Trevor Plouffe grounded the ball to short for what appeared to be a sure double play. But Alexei Ramirez’s throw sailed into right field, allowing both runners to remain on base.

On the very next play, Eddie Rosario flew out to left field. Melky Cabrera’s throw back to third hit Hunter standing on the bag, allowing Plouffe to move into scoring position.

A sacrifice fly scored Hunter before a two-out RBI single scored Plouffe, giving the Twins a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Minnesota ended up adding on eight more runs over the course of the night, but the errors in the fourth inning started the ball rolling for the Twins.

“It is what it is,” White Sox pitcher John Danks said. “It wasn’t for a lack of care. Just the game of baseball. That play had no bearing on any of the pitches after that. It’s my job to pick him up and I didn’t do it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-39

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 4-4, 4.67 ERA) at Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 5-3, 2.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks allowed nine runs (five earned) over 5 1/3 innings of work, taking the loss. The nine runs allowed tied a career high for Danks, who dropped to 7-15 with a 5.76 ERA in 29 games against the Twins. He gave up nine hits, including three homers, walked one and struck out two. “I stunk, there’s really no other way to put it,” Danks said. “I wasn’t good in the bullpen, wasn’t good in the game, made bad pitches, got hit. Gotta throw early strikes, gotta get ahead and make quality pitches and I did neither.”

--RF Avisail Garcia went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles. Garcia improved his career batting average against the Twins to .356 in 32 games. In nine games this season, Garcia is slashing at .517 with multiple hits in six of those games.

--1B Jose Abreu had two hits, including a double in the fourth inning. Abreu extended his hitting streak to seven games. Over his last 13 games, Abreu is hitting .353 with seven multi-hit efforts.

--RHP Scott Carroll allowed two runs on four hits with a walk and a strikeout in one inning of work. Carroll has now allowed a run in three consecutive outings and six of his last seven. Chicago is 1-8 in games Carroll has pitched in this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We made some mistakes, but they swung it pretty good too. You tip your cap to them and you move on.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, after the loss to the Twins Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Dan Jennings (inflammation on left side of neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 5. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Charlotte on June 22.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he might be able to return in late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return. He threw simulated games June 2 and June 5.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Junior Guerra

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck