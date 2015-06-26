Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- It isn’t quite accurate to say the plan this year for rookie lefty Carlos Rodon is that there is no plan.

Rodon, the No. 1 pick of the White Sox in last June’s draft, looks like he’s here to stay after being brought up to Chicago to make his major league debut on April 21.

He’s left-handed, throws decently hard, has good secondary pitches and looks like he has an idea of where the fringes of the strike zone are.

To limit, or not to limit his innings this year, that is the question.

Rodon stood at 55 1/3 major league innings after Thursday’s start in Detroit and with Chicago having logged its 72nd game of the season that would have the North Carolina State product on track to be in the neighborhood of 120-150 innings.

”I don’t know about skipping him,“ manager Robin Ventura of Chicago said Thursday. ”I don’t see the benefit of that.

”I think pitching every five days is better suited for him. He’s a competitor. He wants to win.

“We’ll see at the All-Star game where things stand.”

That doesn’t mean the White Sox don’t have a target number of innings for Rodon this season. It’s just that Ventura doesn’t want to get locked in on a number.

”We have that spot,“ Ventura said, ”where we want him to be, and he’s in that range.

“He’s going to be better doing this. He’s a major league pitcher and this is what he has to do.”

Ventura won’t be tying the rookie down to five innings per start as a means toward overworking the 22-year-old. What he will do is take advantage of days off in the schedule to push the rookie’s starts back a day or two, as with all the White Sox pitchers.

“Carlos doesn’t know what pitching in September is,” Ventura said. “He doesn’t know what April (in the majors) is either.”

He will learn these things, if Ventura has anything to say about it. And it seems he does.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-40

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 3-7, 3.92 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 6-7, 4.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jose Quintana starts for the 12th time in his career against Detroit on Friday night. He is 4-3 with a 4.26 ERA against the Tigers but is 0-2 against them this season. Quintana is 2-4 with a 4.35 ERA on the road this season. He did not receive a decision in his previous start this year.

--LHP Carlos Rodon lasted five innings Thursday in his start against Detroit, a start that ended primarily because he’d thrown 104 pitches. “That’s a good-hitting team,” manager Robin Ventura said of Detroit. “He gave up a couple of home runs. But he showed some (pause) stuff. He continues to impress.” Rodon gave up eight hits and four runs. He walked two and struck out seven but was able to strand seven runners in his five innings.

--SS Alexei Ramirez was supposed to have a day off Thursday but that came to an end in the eighth inning of Chicago’s 8-7, 10-inning victory over Detroit. Ramirez doubled as a pinch-hitter for 3B Connor Gillaspie and remained in the game to play short. He struck out on curves in the 10th.

--CF Adam Eaton got chastised for stopping on the first base line while grounding out Wednesday but Thursday he got a chance to ease around the bases when he opened the game with his fourth home run of the season. “We had a talk,” manager Robin Ventura said of talking to Eaton about running out grounders. “You run everything out. You don’t take anything for granted.” Eaton added a single, a walk and a sacrifice bunt in helping the White Sox to an 8-7 win.

--2B Carlos Sanchez hit the game-deciding three-run triple with two out in the top of the 10th inning Thursday, the first three-base hit of his short major league career. “He turned a couple of double plays (actually three) in there too,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He had a couple of hits. I feel good for him.” The three RBI marked his career high in that department, too.

--RHP Jake Petricka pitched two scoreless innings of relief for Chicago, the sixth and seventh innings. He also got Detroit batters to ground into two double plays. Nomal stuff for Petricka, whose 19 double play grounders is the most among major league relievers over the last two seasons.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Josh Wilson might get me another day, but it didn’t happen (Thursday).” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, after the Tigers’ Wilson struck out with the bases loaded in extras to help Chicago preserve the win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Dan Jennings (inflammation on left side of neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on June 22.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he might be able to return in late June. He threw a simulated game on June 22, and he is set to begin a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on June 26.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return. He threw simulated games June 2 and June 5.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Junior Guerra

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck