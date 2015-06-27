Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Robin Ventura is trying his best to keep the Chicago White Sox from being swallowed up by the whale of expectations.

The White Sox exited play Friday at 32-41, not what fans were looking forward to following a winter during which Chicago was widely praised for its roster adjustments.

And of course there’s a clamor for more changes, which isn’t as easy when the ball is rolling as it is when it has stopped. The manager acknowledges this is present also.

”I‘m committed to getting these guys (going),“ Ventura said Thursday. ”I know the guys in the front office.

“If they didn’t have faith in me, I’d already be gone.”

Ventura is now four seasons into his managerial career. From his pre- and post-game dealings with the media, Ventura looks and sounds more comfortable with his job than ever before.

He’s gotten praise from his players for the way he’s dealt with their mistakes. Corrections made in a positive manner and not punitively.

”Keep them pointed in the right direction, and there’s an element in here that you don’t want them to cave into it. And you continue to compete,“ Ventura said. ”You practice right, you get the right mentality going, and you go play. And there has to be that expectation there.

“There is a professionalism that goes with it, and whether it’s going good or bad, you better be coming out ready to compete. For me, you prepare and you come in here and you do what you think is necessary and you go about it.”

Chicago has problems scoring runs, which doesn’t make it unique in the majors, and the fielding leaves a lot to be desired. Starting pitching has been decent and the back end of the bullpen is strong but the under-.500 record makes for a lot of frustration.

“It’s easier to manage when you are winning,” Ventura said, a sentiment echoed by managers everywhere.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-41

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 3-8, 5.38 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Kyle Ryan, 1-1, 3.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks is scheduled to make his second start of the season against Detroit on Saturday. Danks is on a four-game losing streak after giving up nine runs in his most recent start. He has 24 starts against the Tigers in his career, amounting to a 6-11 record and 5.27 ERA.

--CF Adam Eaton led off the game with a home run Friday for the second straight time. OF Alejandro De Aza hit leadoff home runs in consecutive games May 8 and 10 of 2013 while CF Kenny Lofton last did it for Chicago on back-to-back days July 18-19, 2002. He went hitless the remainder of the game.

--LHP Jose Quintana gave up 11 hits in six innings Friday night but managed to limit Detroit to three runs. “He battled them,” manager Robin Ventura said. “For him, that’s a tough lineup.” The Tigers are heavily right-handed but Quintana and the White Sox stranded six runners in his six innings of work.

--SS Alexei Ramirez returned to the White Sox starting lineup Friday after sitting out the first seven innings Thursday. “That was good for him,” manager Robin Ventura said of Ramirez not starting. Ventura settled on batting Ramirez second on his return. “You start looking at your lineup, the way it sets up. I thought I’d put him (second) and see what happens. This makes us a little more athletic at the top.” Ramirez walked in the first but was 0-for-3 thereafter.

--1B Jose Abreu hit a fence-topper for his 13th home run of the season Friday but it certainly was far from a cheapie. Abreu’s home run hit the padding atop the fence in far left center, near the center field wall, and it bounced over for the home run. That area puts it in the 400-foot range.

--LHP Zach Duke took the loss Friday after receiving the win on Thursday. Duke gave up Detroit RF J.D. Martinez’s home run leading off the eighth, giving the Tigers a 5-4 victory. He retired the next two batters he faced before being removed. Duke is likely to be available to pitch Saturday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have it on there as an option for him to do it. But you just got to get it down on the ground there. It just wasn’t good execution.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura after a loss to Detroit on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Dan Jennings (inflammation on left side of neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on June 22.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he might be able to return in late June. He threw a simulated game on June 22, and he is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on June 26.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return. He threw simulated games June 2 and June 5.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Junior Guerra

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck