Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Chris Sale is a managerial quandary waiting to happen every time he pitches.

That possibility will take place again Tuesday when the Chicago White Sox visit the St. Louis Cardinals for an inter-league game and Sale starts the first of the two games.

There are two known quantities when Sale pitches.

One is that there will be a lot of strikeouts, probably 10 or more if Sale manages to get to the seventh.

The other is that he will bring no-hit stuff into the game on most days.

So the question was posed to manager Robin Ventura prior to Sunday’s 5-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers as to whether he’d let Sale go for a no-hitter if, hypothetically, he had thrown 120-125 pitches through eight innings.

“I hope he puts me in that spot,” Ventura said. “I have an idea, but put me in that spot and we’ll see what happens.”

Pitchers with high strikeout totals generally have high pitch-counts along about the fifth, sixth or seventh innings. So a no-hitter is a tough call for a manager.

Does he let his guy go for glory? Or does he err on the side of safety and tell everybody he’s thinking of the pitcher’s future.

”It would be a tough decision,“ Ventura said. ”I hope he puts me in that spot. Who knows what you’re going to do at that point, depending on how his game is going.

“Let’s see how he got there.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-42

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 6-4, 3.02 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 5-4, 2.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale will be chasing double-digits in strikeouts Tuesday when he is scheduled to pitch at St. Louis against the Cardinals. It will be the first time he has faced the Cardinals in his career. Sale and Hall of Fame pitchers Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez and Nolan Ryan are the only hurlers since 1900 to strike out 10 or more batters in at least seven straight games. Sale is 4-0 with a 2.20 ERA against National League teams.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija was cruising along with a two-hit shutout when disaster struck Sunday in the eighth inning. Samardzija hit 2B Ian Kinsler with a pitch with the bases loaded to force in one run and gave up a three-run double to DH Victor Martinez to see a 4-0 lead turn into a tie game with one out in the eighth. It seemed Samardzija might get out of the inning when he struck out 1B Miguel Cabrera. “After he got Miggy, and especially the way he got him, I thought there was still a lot left in the tank,” manager Robin Ventura said. “It just didn’t work out. You’re going batter-by-batter from that point.”

--DH Jose Abreu was spotted second in the batting order Sunday and the experiment was enough of a success to think manager Robin Ventura might give it another go. Abreu reached base twice and scored both times. He doubled in the fourth and got in on a sacrifice fly and was hit by a pitch in the sixth, scoring on another sacrifice fly.

--RHP Zach Putnam got tagged with a loss Sunday when he gave up a game-ending home run to C James McCann with one out in the ninth. Putnam had come in to get two quick outs in the eighth and squelch Detroit’s four-run rally and got the first out of the ninth before hanging an 0-2 split-finger fastball to McCann. “They’re just a tough offense,” manager Robin Ventura said of the Tigers.

--RF Avisail Garcia drove in two runs Sunday for the White Sox. Garcia’s sacrifice fly in the fourth gave Chicago its first run and his RBI single in the fourth made it 3-0. Garcia batted third in the lineup against LHP David Price as manager Robin Ventura moved DH Jose Abreu up to second in the order.

--LHP John Danks is getting skipped in the rotation after his start Saturday was rained out. Manager Robin Ventura confirmed Sunday that Danks will make his next start Friday against Baltimore. The White Sox have two days off this week and Ventura plans to give all his starters extra rest as the week unfolds.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “After he got Miggy, and especially the way he got him, I thought there was still a lot left in the tank. It just didn’t work out. You’re going batter-by-batter from that point.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, after RHP Jeff Samardzija struck out Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera but Victor Martinez exploded the next delivery to tie the score Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Dan Jennings (inflammation on left side of neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on June 22.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he might be able to return in late June. He threw a simulated game on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on June 26.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return. He threw simulated games June 2 and June 5 and continues to throw simulated game as of June 28.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Junior Guerra

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck