Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- When he reared back and threw a fastball by St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Jhonny Peralta on Tuesday night in the sixth inning for his 10th strikeout, Chicago White Sox left-hander Chris Sale joined a class where it doesn’t take long to call roll.

Pedro Martinez, here. Chris Sale, here. That’s it and that’s all. No Nolan Ryan, no Sandy Koufax, not even Dave Freisleben of the 1974 Padres.

In Chicago’s 2-1, 11-inning win over St. Louis, Sale joined Martinez as the only MLB pitchers to even fan 10 or more in eight straight starts. For good measure, Sale finished the game with 12 punchouts, giving him 75 for the month.

That made him the fourth pitcher since 1914 to notch at least 74 strikeouts in a month, joining Ryan, Koufax and Sam McDowell. Sale is the first guy to do it since Ryan fanned 87 for the 1977 California Angels.

But Sale, who by any impartial analysis has to be a strong candidate for the Cy Young Award, isn’t interested in talking about his records, even if it’s the highlight of what’s been a dismal season for the 33-42 White Sox.

“There’s a time and place for that stuff, but not here,” Sale said. “I don’t really pay too much attentional to it. It’s cool, but if you worry about it, people won’t be talking about it anymore.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-42

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 3-7, 3.95 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 6-4, 3.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale was marvelous again Tuesday night, even though he didn’t get the win. Sale fanned 12 in eight innings, tying Pedro Martinez (1999) with eight straight starts of 10 strikeouts or more. Sale finished June with 75 strikeouts, the most by any pitcher in a month since Nolan Ryan whiffed 87 for the 1977 California Angels. In 103 2/3 innings, Sale has an absurd 141-22 strikeout-walk ratio.

--LHP Jose Quintana will get the call Wednesday night when Chicago closes out its two-game interleague series in St. Louis. Quintana is coming off a no-decision in his last start at Detroit on Friday night, scattering 11 hits over six innings and allowing three runs. Quintana beat the Cardinals on June 12, 2012, giving up 10 hits but just one run in 5 1/3 innings, and is 4-5, 2.44 in 13 career interleague starts.

--C Tyler Flowers’ first extra-inning hit of the season traveled 431 feet with two outs in the top of the 11th, snapping a 1-1 tie and giving Chicago the win. Manager Robin Ventura said he was encouraged by Flowers’ lineout in the ninth and decided to let him hit in the 11th. Flowers made his manager’s decision a good one with his sixth homer of the year.

--3B Conor Gillaspie snapped an 0-for-11 skid in interleague play with a second inning single and added another single in the fourth, going 2-for-3 against Lance Lynn before being pulled for a pinch-hitter in the eighth. Gillaspie’s last multi-hit game before Tuesday night also occurred on the last day of a month, as he notched two hits on May 31 in Houston.

--RF Avisail Garcia’s infield single in the second gave him a modest four-game hitting streak which has seen him go 6-for-16. That’s at least allowed him to close a blah month on a positive note, as Garcia started June a putrid 11-for-78, a .141 average. Garcia enters July with a .269 average but has fanned more than five times as much as he’s walked (67-13).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s hard to keep finding adjectives for him.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, on LHP Chris Sale after another 10-plus strikeout performance in a win Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Dan Jennings (inflammation on left side of neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on June 22.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he might be able to return in late June. He threw a simulated game on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on June 26.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return. He threw simulated games June 2 and June 5 and continues to throw simulated game as of June 28.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Junior Guerra

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck