Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Carson Fulmer reared back, spotted his target behind the plate and proceeded to throw the first pitch of his career for the Chicago White Sox on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field.

It was only a ceremonial offering prior to the White Sox’s 1-0 win to start a series against the Baltimore Orioles, but it’s a sight fans might see on the mound here for a long time. Fulmer, whom Chicago selected eighth overall in the 2015 First-Year Player Draft, signed with the White Sox on Friday to officially begin his professional career.

“It’s definitely surreal and overwhelming,” said Fulmer, 21, who pitched collegiately at Vanderbilt. “I‘m glad to be here, I‘m thankful to have this opportunity to be a part of the White Sox and I‘m definitely looking forward to it.”

Fulmer’s deal included a signing bonus of $3,470,600, which is the maximum-allowed amount slotted for the eighth pick in the draft. He earned every penny with a standout career at Vanderbilt. Fulmer, a 6-foot, 195-pound right-hander, was named the pitcher of the year in the SEC, made first-team All-America for the magazine Baseball America and was named national pitcher of the year by the College Baseball Hall of Fame.

He went 14-2 with a 1.83 ERA this season, threw three complete games and struck out 167 in 127 2/3 innings. He also led the Commodores back to the finals of the 2015 College World Series, before they lost to Virginia in a bid to defend their 2014 national championship.

Now, Fulmer’s next start will be for one of the White Sox’s minor league affiliates, most likely in the Arizona Rookie League. The White Sox would like him to take some time off first, though.

“I think it’d be nice to sit down, relax and reflect on everything that’s gone on in the last couple weeks, the last month,” Fulmer said. “But for me, I‘m ready to go. I hate taking time off and trying to slow stuff down. But it’s part of their plan. They know what they’re doing, obviously. I‘m just here for the ride and control what I can control.”

The White Sox have drafted some elite-level pitchers from colleges recently and have proven success developing them. Left-hander Chris Sale, who’s from Fulmer’s hometown of Lakeland, Fla., is now one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball. Left-hander Carlos Rodon, who was taken third overall in the 2014 draft, is already in the starting rotation a year later.

“I feel like in certain ways, you’ve got to be patient,” Fulmer said, when asked if he has a personal timeline for getting to the majors. “Obviously the White Sox have a plan. I‘m a part of the organization now. I just have to sit back and try to develop as much as I can as a player and just let them control it. All I can go out and do is compete and try to give my team the best chance to win.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-42

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 6-7, 5.67 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 5-4, 4.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija (5-4, 4.56) will start Saturday for the White Sox in the second game of a weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles at U.S. Cellular Field. Samardzija took a no-decision in his last start, on June 28, when he allowed four runs on five hits in 7 1/3 innings. This will be his third career start against the Orioles and second this season. He is 0-1 with an 8.25 ERA against Baltimore in those outings, including a loss April 29 at Camden Yards. He allowed eight runs (seven earned) in five innings of that defeat.

--LHP Chris Sale will have his next start pushed back a day to Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, who come to Chicago to start a four-game series at U.S. Cellular Field. Rookie LHP Carlos Rodon had been skipped in the previous rotation cycle, which allowed manager Robin Ventura to put him back into the mix whenever he wanted. He chose to give Rodon Sale’s originally scheduled start Sunday in a series finale against the Baltimore Orioles. “This isn’t anything to do with him health wise, he’s not complaining about anything,” Ventura said of Sale. “It’s just more of being able to give him an extra day.”

--2B Carlos Sanchez went 0-for-3 and struck out with one out and two runners on base in the second inning of the White Sox’s 1-0 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field. Sanchez is really struggling offensively and carried a paltry .176 batting average into the game. “For him, it’s been a rough go, but you have to be able to be ready for the fastball, hit the fastball and not think too much,” manager Robin Ventura said. “When you overthink it and you’re trying to get the perfect pitch, it’s too hard to hit that.”

--LHP John Danks bounced back from a rough month of outings to post a gem for the White Sox on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field. Danks threw seven scoreless innings in Chicago’s 1-0 victory and snapped a four-start losing skid. He was coming off being skipped in the rotation and said it was good motivation to rebound. “I’ve pitched my way into being the guy who gets skipped,” Danks said. “I understand that. My goal is to be consistent, go out there and work my way into being one of the top guys again.”

--LHP Carlos Rodon will start Sunday for the White Sox in the finale of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at U.S. Cellular Field. The hard-throwing rookie was skipped in the previous turn through the rotation and will be coming off nine days’ rest. He will take the start originally scheduled for LHP Chris Sale, who will move back to Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

--RHP Carson Fulmer met with reporters and threw out a ceremonial first pitch before the White Sox’s 1-0 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field. Fulmer, the eighth overall pick in the 2015 First Year Player Draft, signed a contract with the White Sox earlier in the day. The plan is for Fulmer to take a few weeks off from throwing, after a hefty workload in his final season at Vanderbilt, and then begin his professional career later this summer. His starting point will likely be in the Arizona Rookie League. “I hate taking time off and trying to slow stuff down,” Fulmer said. “But it’s part of their plan. They know what they’re doing, obviously. I‘m just here for the ride and control what I can control.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’re running into some good teams. These guys have been swinging the bat well and for Johnny (LHP John Danks) to come out tonight (and pitch well), it’s a good feeling.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, after Chicago on extended its winning streak to three straight games.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he might be able to return in late June. He threw a simulated game on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on June 26.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw simulated games throughout June.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Scott Carroll

LHP Dan Jennings

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck