Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Chris Sale has a chance to stand alone in major league history when he takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Monday at U.S. Cellular Field.

The ace left-hander has struck out at least 10 hitters in eight straight starts and is vying to become the only pitcher in the majors to ever do that in nine straight outings. He’s currently tied with Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez, who is the only other pitcher to accomplish that feat in the big leagues.

Regardless, Sale isn’t satisfied with his ascension to star pitcher status. Asked recently if he still feels he can improve, he didn’t hesitate to answer.

“I‘m going to try,” he said. “That’s what everyone does. It doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re at in your career, what you’ve done up until then. Every time you take the ball, you try to do better than the last time out. You just try to keep getting better, however that is.”

Sale will be pitching with an extra day’s rest after manager Robin Ventura decided to give his scheduled start Sunday against the Orioles to left-handed rookie Carlos Rodon. Ventura said there’s no health concern that drove him to make the decision, but it does set up a fun matchup for White Sox fans on Monday.

Mark Buehrle will pitch for the Blue Jays in his annual homecoming to Chicago, where he made some history of his own for the White Sox. Buehrle threw a no-hitter and a perfect game at U.S. Cellular Field as the White Sox’s ace and was their No. 1 starter in 2005, when they won the World Series.

He also tutored Sale for a season, before leaving as a free agent.

“We didn’t do it for this (matchup),” Ventura said of pushing Sale back. “We did it more for Chris. It ends up being a nice game that our fans should enjoy. Mark he should be celebrated for everything that he’s done here. He’s meant a lot to Chris and a lot of these guys that are in here in mentor fashion of the guy that can show you how to grab the ball and pitch and get it done.”

Sale learned from Buehrle how working quickly on the mound can be advantageous for pitchers. Now, they each work fast and mow through their starts in record time.

“It should be fun,” Ventura said. “It should be fast too.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-43

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 9-4, 3.64 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 6-4, 2.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale (6-4, 2.87) has a chance to set himself apart in major-league history when he takes the mound Monday in a series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays at U.S. Cellular Field. If Sale strikes out 10 or more hitters, he will become the first pitcher to do that in nine straight starts. That would be one more than Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez, who is the only other pitcher to strike out 10 or more in eight straight starts. Sale is 3-3 with a 1.80 ERA and has 97 strikeouts in 60 innings pitched during his streak.

--LHP Carlos Rodon had the worst home outing of his rookie season at U.S. Cellular Field on Sunday in the White Sox’s 9-1 loss to conclude a series against the Baltimore Orioles. Rodon went five-plus innings, allowed four runs (three earned) and took the loss in his first start since being skipped in the previous turn through the rotation. Coming into the game, h was 3-0 with a 1.88 ERA at U.S. Cellular Field. This time he was shakier, despite striking out seven. Rodon gave up four hits and walked four, including a solo home run by 2B Jonathan Schoop. “There are some command issues, but I think he’s going to build off it,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s young and he’s still going through this. He can’t be spot on every time but he’s pretty good.”

--RHP Zach Putnam has allowed an earned run in three of his past four relief appearances, including a game-tying, two-run homer Saturday with two outs in the eighth inning Saturday in the White Sox’s 3-2 win against the Baltimore Orioles. Putnam got the win after the White Sox scored a run in the bottom of the inning to re-take the lead, but it was the second homer Putnam has allowed in that span. “That’s part of going through a long year,” manager Robin Ventura said Sunday, prior to the White Sox’s 9-1 loss in the series finale against the Orioles. “Don’t lose track that he’s a good pitcher and he’s done well to this point. A couple of homers have bit him, but this one we got to come back and win the game. In the end that’s the important thing. He needs to locate a little better and get it down.”

--RF Avisail Garcia singled in the fourth inning of the White Sox’s 9-1 loss against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday to extend his hitting streak to eight games. Garcia, who made a terrific leaping catch to rob the Orioles of a game-tying homer Saturday, is one game shy of tying his season high hitting streak of nine straight games. Garcia is hitting .400 during the current streak, after hitting just .181 for the month of June.

--1B Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single in the sixth inning of the white Sox’s 9-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field. Abreu is hitting .310 during the streak and .303 in his last 36 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You have to be able to score runs to win games. It just puts too much on the pitching staff to feel like they have to go out every night and win 1-0. Offensively, we’ve got to start knocking in some guys when they’re in scoring position. You’ve got to be able to do that.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he might be able to return in late June. He threw a simulated game on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on June 26.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw simulated games throughout June.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Scott Carroll

LHP Dan Jennings

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck