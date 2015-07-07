Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The lineup card was posted in the Chicago White Sox’s clubhouse Monday afternoon, and first baseman Jose Abreu was listed in the second spot of the batting order for the seventh game in a row.

What started as an experiment by manager Robin Ventura for a game in Detroit during the past road trip is now the norm for Abreu, at least until somebody else shows on-base percentage numbers worthy of that spot.

“I know sabermetrically (you could) put him leadoff or whatever, but offensively, we weren’t really doing anything,” Ventura said. “We could have done anything, really. You could bat him leadoff the way we were going offensively and not really sit there and have to question it, because nobody was really swinging it that good. (I decided to) kind of throw it out there and see how it goes. He’s done well with it.”

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Abreu isn’t a typical second hitter by any stretch of the imagination. Regardless, he is responding pretty well to the new spot in the order. After going 1-for-4 with an RBI on Monday in Chicago’s 4-2, series-opening win against the Toronto Blue Jays, Abreu is hitting .310 (9-for-29) with a home run, four RBIs and seven runs in the past seven games.

Abreu hit a game-tying single in the White Sox’s three-run rally in the eighth to help left-hander Chris Sale get a win out of his complete game.

“He’s not going to be a bunting No. 2-hole hitter, but you just try to mix it up to where there’s a different feel to it,” Ventura said. “Having him up there earlier, I like the fact that he gets more at-bats. He gets up there more often. We’ve had a lot of opportunities in that two-hole we haven’t (had) in the last few years. Being able to get him in there, whatever happens, happens ... but I‘m glad he’s sitting there.”

Abreu doesn’t seem to have a strong opinion either way.

“I don’t have control of the lineup,” he said through a team interpreter. “If the team needs me in that spot, I‘m good with that.”

He also is starting to see the merits of an extra at-bat here and there.

“To get one more at-bat per game, I think that is good for me and for the team, because I am able to contribute a little bit more,” Abreu said. “The people who make that decision, if they think that I can do the best job for the team in that spot, it’s good for me and I‘m ready to help the team. That’s the most important thing for me.”

How long will it last?

It could be awhile if one of the more typical candidates for that role doesn’t start getting on base more often.

“It wasn’t working (that) way, so we might as well try this,” Ventura said. “Eventually it can go the other way if we get two guys (who) start swinging better and getting on base. (Abreu) might go back to three. We’ll see what happens.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-43

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Felix Doubront 0-0, 3.86 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 4-7, 3.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jose Quintana (4-7, 3.81) will start for the White Sox on Tuesday in the second game of a four-game series against the Blue Jays at U.S. Cellular Field. Quintana is looking for his eighth consecutive quality start; he is 2-2 with a 2.78 ERA in his past seven outings. Quintana, who is coming off a win at the St. Louis, is 4-1 with a 1.80 ERA in six career starts against Toronto. All six of his starts against the Blue Jays were quality starts.

--LHP Chris Sale didn’t set major league history, but he threw a complete game and pitched another gem to beat the Blue Jays 4-2 Monday at U.S. Cellular Field. Sale needed 10 strikeouts to become the first pitcher in the majors to strike out 10 or more hitters in nine consecutive starts. He finished with six but got the victory while pitching against his former mentor, LHP Mark Buehrle. It was Sale’s first complete game of the season. Earlier in the day, Sale was named to the American League All-Star team, joining Billy Pierce as the only White Sox pitchers to be four-time All-Stars.

--RHP Nate Jones was back at U.S. Cellular Field on Monday, but he isn’t ready to return to the bullpen just yet during his recovery from Tommy John surgery performed in July 2014. Jones has been throwing bullpen sessions and simulated games every two days and feels as if a rehab assignment in the minor leagues might be coming in the next couple of weeks.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija is the subject of trade speculation for the second season in a row, but this time he is trying not to pay too much attention to it. Last year, when he was with the Cubs, he did pay attention to the rumors and wound up getting traded to the A‘s, a team that was never mentioned. Samardzija is originally from nearby Valparaiso, Ind., and he hopes the White Sox don’t trade him. If it happens, however, he will deal with it then instead of now. “(Last year) taught me to not pay attention to it and go about my business,” Samardzija said.

--RF Avisail Garcia tied his season-best, nine-game hitting streak with a single in the fourth inning of the White Sox’s 4-2 win against the Blue Jays on Monday. He is hitting .382 in the streak, but manager Robin Ventura thinks he still is not in a groove. “He hasn’t really been on a hot streak,” Ventura said. “He’s been probably getting one (hit) a game, so it’s not like he’s necessarily on a hot streak. I think there’s more to him than what he’s got going on right now. It’s nice, but for him, I know there’s more there, and he knows there’s more there.”

--LF Melky Cabrera laced a game-winning double that scored two runs in the White Sox’s three-run rally against Blue Jays LHP Mark Buehrle in the eighth inning Monday at U.S. Cellular Field. Chicago beat Toronto 4-2. Cabrera is hitting .559 (19-for-34) with nine RBIs in 13 career games against Buehrle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every time there’s two strikes, everybody’s making some noise, but it didn’t work out. I’ll take this outcome over (the record) any day. It’s one of those things. It’s cool. It’s fine. But we won the game and I‘m not (going to) pout at all.” -- LHP Chris Sale, whose streak of 10-strikeout games ended Monday during the White Sox’s 4-2 win over the Blue Jays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he might be able to return in late June. He threw a simulated game on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on June 26.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw simulated games throughout June and into early July. He said July 6 that he might be ready to begin a rehab assignment in mid-July.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Scott Carroll

LHP Dan Jennings

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck