Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Their home ballpark is supposed to be a haven for scoring runs, but the Chicago White Sox have gone ice cold since late May at U.S. Cellular Field.

After losing 2-1 Tuesday to the Toronto Blue Jays, the White Sox have now gone 24 straight games without scoring more than four runs at their home ballpark. It’s the longest stretch of that sort in franchise history and the numbers attached to it are as poor as you’d expect.

The White Sox, who last topped four runs at home May 9, hit just .186 with runners in scoring position during the span and stranded 144 runners. They went 12-11, scored two-or-less runs 10 times and hit only 16 home runs. And that was backed by a run of outstanding pitching during that time.

“They’re the only reason (we’ve been competitive),” White Sox first baseman Adam LaRoche said. “I can’t imagine what our record would be if those guys were scuffling along with us offensively. They’ve no doubt done their part. It’s about time we picked them up once in a while.”

Chicago’s hitters did just that Monday with a three-run rally in the eighth inning to overcome a 2-1 deficit and give left-hander Chris Sale the chance to win his complete-game gem. Still, the White Sox weren’t able to top the four-run plateau and those offensive outbursts have been too few and far between for manager Robin Ventura’s liking.

“You still have to be able to score some crooked numbers to win,” Ventura said. “We’re relying on these pitchers to win 1-0, 2-1 and you need to give them a little relief as well, because they’re doing their job.”

He’s got that right. In their previous 12 home games, White Sox starters had a 1.81 ERA, held opposing hitters to a .195 average and posted 11 quality starts. They just need more run support.

It’s normally not an issue at home, where the ball often carries well and the dimensions of U.S. Cellular Field favor hitters. This season, that hasn’t been the case -- at least not for the White Sox.

Ventura, however, sees the offensive struggles as something that’s not exclusive to just his team’s home stadium.

“I don’t know if it has to be at home,” Ventura said. “We seem to be getting them on, but we haven’t been able to push those runs across as you should. Every situation dictates how the rest of the game is going. Our pitchers seem to be coming into do-or-die situations all the time. There isn’t much room for error for them.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-44

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 8-2, 5.23 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 4-8, 4.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks (4-8, 4.95) will start for the White Sox on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays at U.S. Cellular Field in the third game of a four-game series. Danks won his last start on July 3 against the Baltimore Orioles and ended a string of losses in four straight starts. He pitched well against th Orioles after being skipped a turn in the starting rotation. Danks will make his 10th career start against the Blue Jays and second this season. He’s 2-4 with a 6.23 ERA lifetime against Toronto, including 0-1 with a 3.46 ERA at U.S. Cellular Field.

--LHP Jose Quintana took yet another hard-luck loss in the White Sox’s 2-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field. He went eight innings, allowed only two runs and struck out eight without walking a batter. It was his eighth straight quality start, but his record dropped to 4-8 for the season. Quintana has gotten two-or-fewer runs of support in 13 of his 17 starts this season.

--LF Melky Cabrera wasted no time continuing his hot hitting in the White Sox’s 2-1 loss Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays. The veteran hitter smacked a single in his first at bat and went 1-for-3. Cabrera is hitting a blistering .396 with five doubles, one triple, two home runs and nine RBIs in his past 14 games. “He just looks more comfortable,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “There’s not a mechanical change or anything like that. A guy like him will eventually hit. That’s part of going through the season.”

--1B Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single in the fifth inning of the White Sox’s 2-1 loss Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Abreu went 1-for-4 and stayed hot hitting second in the batting order. Abreu has batted second in eight straight games and has a .303 batting average (10-33) since being put there by manager Robin Ventura during a game at the Detroit Tigers on Chicago’s previous road trip.

--DH Adam LaRoche went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the White Sox’s 2-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday and continued his recent offensive dry spell. LaRoche is hitting .095 in his past eight games and is hitting .111 on the current homestand (2-for-18).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You get to the point where it’s just too hard for these guys to try to win 2-1 and their degree of being able to go out there and pitch like that, there’s no room for error.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, after a loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he might be able to return in late June. He threw a simulated game on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on June 26.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw simulated games throughout June and into early July. He said July 6 that he might be ready to begin a rehab assignment in mid-July.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Scott Carroll

LHP Dan Jennings

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck