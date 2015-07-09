Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- His team is pretty far from competing for a playoff spot, but Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn isn’t quite ready to throw in the towel for the 2015 season.

He sounds close to making that decision, but not yet. With the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline creeping up, the White Sox have started to give Hahn something to think about. Despite a struggling offense, they earned their sixth win in eight games Wednesday, a 7-6 decision over the Toronto Blue Jays at U.S. Cellular Field.

“You really have two avenues,” Hahn said. “One, you take some solace in these track records (for struggling hitters), some solace in the analysis you made in the offseason -- both internally and externally, that was excited about this group being together. And (you) think that, ‘OK, over the next 80 games there’s enough time for guys to start regressing back to their proven track records, that there’s going to be a fair amount of offensive upside to these guys as they regress back to the players they’ve always been, which would bode well for the season.'”

Or, there’s the other avenue.

Despite playing better, the White Sox are still last in the American League Central. They are 11 games back of the first-place Kansas City Royals and 6 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot, with eight teams ahead of them in the chase.

“At the same time, it is hard having now seen this for 82 games, to not trust what your eyes are showing you,” Hahn said, “and it’s showing you it’s not clicking, for whatever reason, and you’ve got to change this mix. Those are the two avenues in front of us right now.”

He’s got some time to mull it over. According to Hahn, the trade market isn’t really hopping with activity right now because so many other GMs are facing similar debates. Having two wild-card spots, not to mention a tight race from top-to-bottom in the AL East, is preventing talks from progressing much.

“We’ve got a lot of clubs, especially in this league, that are still arguably in contention ... a good week away from being right in the thick of things,” Hahn said. “I do think it’s been a somewhat slower-evolving market in talking to GMs. Even some who are in the so-called declared ‘sellers’ camp, are saying it’s moving fairly slowly in terms of getting specific offers. That’s all going to change. We’ve got (23) days until the deadline, and things can happen fairly quickly once teams get committed to making a decision.”

That includes his team. Which way will the White Sox go?

A lot depends on whether they get on a hot streak in the next week or two.

“We have a fair amount of controllable talent entering or in their primes for the next several years. and that’s an enviable position to be in,” Hahn said. “From our standpoint, if we do start focusing on the future, it’s to figure out how many of this group are going to be part of that core and the best way to add to it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-44

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 3-9, 5.02 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 5-4, 4.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija (5-4, 4.33 ERA) will start for the White Sox on Thursday in the finale of a four-game series against the Blue Jays. Samardzija allowed just one run on three hits in 7 2/3 innings Saturday against Baltimore in one of his best starts of the season, but took his second straight no-decision after the bullpen coughed up the lead. Samardzija last faced the Blue Jays on May 27 in Toronto, taking a no-decision after allowing an unearned run on eight hits in seven innings.

--LHP John Danks had another rough start Wednesday in Chicago’s 7-6 win against the Blue Jays at U.S. Cellular Field. Danks, who got a no-decision, lasted just 4 1/3 innings and allowed six runs on eight hits. Danks was coming off a scoreless seven-inning outing Friday against the Orioles. That start was after he was been skipped once in the rotation because of ineffectiveness.

--1B Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 10 games in the White Sox’s 7-6 win Wednesday against the Blue Jays at U.S. Cellular Field. Abreu went 2-for-5 and scored two runs. Abreu made his 18th start as Chicago’s designated hitter. Coming into the game, he was hitting .329 with a .373 on-base percentage and .557 slugging percentage. In 60 starts at first base, Abreu is hitting .281/.329/.477. Abreu is hitting .310 during his streak.

--CF Adam Eaton hit his second career walk-off homer to lift the White Sox to a 7-6, 11-inning victory against the Blue Jays on Wednesday night at U.S. Cellular Field. It was the seventh walk-off hit for the White Sox this season and second homer to end a game. Eaton is hitting .290 in his last 24 games and has hit safely in four consecutive games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I have to admit ... that was the first time I tried to hit a homer. For some reason, I don’t know ... I blacked out. But it happened to work out well. I‘m very fortunate it went out.” -- CF Adam Eaton, after his walk-off homer gave the White Sox a 7-6, 11-inning win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he might be able to return in late June. He threw a simulated game on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on June 26.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw simulated games throughout June and into early July. He said July 6 that he might be ready to begin a rehab assignment in mid-July.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Scott Carroll

LHP Dan Jennings

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck