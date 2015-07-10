Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- John Gibbons isn’t ready to write off the Chicago White Sox just yet.

The Toronto Blue Jays’ manager has seen them firsthand in seven games and thinks they’re better than what the 39-44 record might indicate. Gibbons sees a team that’s similar to the 2013 Blue Jays, who fell flat after making a big offseason splash to bring in a number of veterans in the offseason.

The White Sox, who beat the Blue Jays 2-0 on Thursday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field , did the same thing last winter and have also stumbled out of the gate.

At the halfway point in the season, Chicago is last in the American League Central and six games out of a wild-card spot in the American League, despite winning seven of its past nine games.

“It’s still a very good team,” Gibbons said. “You’ve got a lot of talent over there. I think they’re experiencing a lot of what we did two years ago, when we brought in a bunch of new guys. Everybody crowned us champs (before that season) and sometimes it takes time for things to come together when you get so many new guys at once. Sometimes it never happens. You see that in different sports all the time, but the group to do it is over there.”

Most importantly, the White Sox’s pitching staff is on a roll and hasn’t slowed up. The hitting is an issue, but even that could come around if given more time.

“I think that’s the thing that’s surprised me the most, because you’ve got guys who have always hit,” Gibbons said. “But like I said, you bring a lot of new guys in sometimes, players put a little extra pressure on themselves. That’s just natural. New surroundings, so they want to make everything look good. Baseball’s a game (that when) you try harder, the worse it gets.”

Gibbons said it’s still too soon to assume it’s a wasted season for the White Sox.

Look no further than his team for proof. After a tough start, the Blue Jays rattled off 11 straight wins in June to climb back into the race in the AL East.

Chicago might be capable of something similar if the pitching and hitting get hot at the same time.

“You look at the way they pitch, that rotation, I mean that’s as good as anybody‘s,” Gibbons said. “They’re in a tough division. I think with two wild cards, I don’t think you really write anybody off. It’s the middle of the season, but it’s still (real) early.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-44

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Carlos Rodon, 3-2, 4.18 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 4-4, 3.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Carlos Rodon (3-2, 4.18) will start for the White Sox on Friday at Wrigley Field in the opener of a series against the crosstown rival Chicago Cubs. Rodon, a rookie, will make the third interleague start of his brief career. He’s 1-1 with an 8.38 ERA after allowing nine earned runs in 9 2/3 innings in his first two interleague starts, including a loss in his most recent interleague outing June 15 at the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rodon took a loss in his last time out after allowing four runs on four hits and four walks July 5 against the Baltimore Orioles. “I heard it’s a pretty big deal (playing the Cubs), so I‘m looking forward to it,” Rodon said. “I‘m not from the Midwest. I‘m from North Carolina, so I grew up dreaming of pitching in Atlanta. I guess it’s a pretty big deal (pitching at Wrigley), but it’s still baseball and we’re going to go there and try to win some ballgames.”

--RHP Jeff Samardzija threw another gem for the White Sox on Thursday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field, throwing his sixth career complete game to earn his sixth win of the season. Samardzija struck out five, walked one and scattered four hits. He got some great defensive plays along the way from his middle infielders, but had the Blue Jays off-balance the entire game. ”His competiveness is always there,“ White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. ”I think that’s probably the biggest thing that sticks (out) when you just watch him pitch, emotionally and everything else. He kept it all together.

--SS Alexei Ramirez didn’t play Thursday afternoon in the White Sox’s 2-0 win to conclude a four-game series at U.S. Cellular Field against the Toronto Blue Jays. Ramirez fouled a ball off his left foot Wednesday night and had it X-rayed Thursday. Results of the X-rays were negative and Ramirez hopes to rejoin the lineup at some point this coming weekend against the Chicago Cubs. Ramirez has a seven-game hitting streak going, but hasn’t driven in a run since June 21.

--INF Gordon Beckham started at shortstop for the White Sox on Thursday in a 2-0 win against the Toronto Blue Jays at U.S. Cellular Field. Beckham, who went 0-for-3, started in place of SS Alexei Ramirez, who had his left foot X-rayed after fouling a ball off it Wednesday. Beckham is playing well defensively and made two more great plays in the eighth and ninth innings. He’s struggling mightily at the plate, though, hitting just .037 in his past 12 games and .074 in his last 27 contests.

--DH Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 11 games Thursday in the White Sox’s 2-0 win Thursday at U.S. Cellular Field to conclude a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Abreu went 2-for-4 and kept the streak going with a single off RHP R.A. Dickey in the third inning for the White Sox’s first hit. Abreu, who’s hitting .326 during his streak, has five career hitting streaks of 10 games or longer. He’s been hitting well since being moved from third in the order to second, and manager Robin Ventura doesn’t foresee that changing despite LF Melky Cabrera having a hot bat.

--LF Melky Cabrera extended his season high hitting streak to eight games Thursday afternoon in the White Sox’s 2-0 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays. Cabrera went 1-for-4 and hit his fourth homer of the season to give Chicago a 2-0 lead in the sixth inning. Prior to the game, manager Robin Ventura said he’s not ready to put Cabrera back into second spot of the batting order. Cabrera’s offense has picked up hitting behind 1B/DH Jose Abreu, who was moved to the second spot nine games ago.

--RHP Scott Carroll was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after the White Sox’s 2-0 victory Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Carroll, 30, is 1-1 with a 3.28 ERA in 12 appearances out of the bullpen in two stints with the White Sox this season. The White Sox will make a corresponding roster move prior to a game Friday at the Chicago Cubs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt good out there, just pounding the zone, attacking the lineup. You can’t take a pitch off. (You‘ve) just got to keep attacking them. (I‘m) really hitting that midseason form and feeling good. (My) arm feels great and everything is coming around to where we want it.” -- White Sox RHP Jeff Samardzija, who threw his sixth career complete game in a win over Toronto on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Alexei Ramirez (left foot) had X-rays taken July 9 and he did not play. Ramirez fouled a ball off the foot July 8. Results of the X-ray were negative. He hopes to return to the lineup July 10.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he might be able to return in late June. He threw a simulated game on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on June 26.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw simulated games throughout June and into early July. He said July 6 that he might be ready to begin a rehab assignment in mid-July.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

LHP Dan Jennings

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck