Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Jeff Samardzija was clearly delighted to be back at his old stomping grounds on Friday.

The White Sox right-hander made his first trip back to Wrigley Field since a trade from the Cubs to the Oakland A’s last summer.

Samardzija returned to Chicago in the offseason to join the White Sox and was back at Wrigley on Friday for the opener of a three-game crosstown series against the Cubs.

“If you would have told 12-year-old me this would happen I probably would have laughed at you,” Samardzija said prior to the game. “I don’t usually look at things at the moment. I kind of wait until it’s all said and done to look back. But I think down the road when I look back at it, by the time I‘m 30 to play for both teams is pretty cool.”

Samardzija went 31-42 in nearly seven seasons with the Cubs, and he was 5-6 last year at Oakland. He’s 6-4 with the White Sox so far with a 4.02 ERA, 102 strikeouts and 23 walks.

He collected the win and second career shutout in Thursday’s 2-0 victory over Toronto. Samardzija allowed six hits -- all singles -- while walking one and striking out five.

But in all his time with the Cubs, Friday was the first time he had ventured into the snug visitor’s clubhouse.

“It reminds you of a time when players weren’t pampered with spas and saunas and things like that,” Samardzija said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-44

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 7-4, 2.80) at Cubs (Jon Lester, 407, 3.48 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Carlos Rodon started Friday’s game and had no decision, but he did have his second career scoreless start and allowed a career-low two hits. He’s the sixth pitcher in the majors this season with at least six walks and six strikeouts in a game, including teammate Hector Noesi, who had the same on April 10 against Minnesota.

--1B Jose Abreu was 1-for-3 and extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a fourth-inning infield single. Abreu is batting .327 (16-for-49) in that span.

--RHP Scott Carroll was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following a 2-0 victory over Toronto, during which he threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Carroll, 30, had gone 1-1 with a 3.28 ERA in 12 relief appearances in two stints with the White Sox.

--3B Tyler Saladino was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday and inserted into the starting lineup at third base and batted second. He went 0-for-3 in his major league debut. Saladino was hitting .255 with seven doubles, two triples, four homers and 29 RBIs with the Knights. “Knowing him the last few years and what he’s done in the minor leagues and spring training with us, you’re comfortable putting him in and comfortable he can play,” said White Sox manager Robin Ventura.

--RHP Nate Jones was assigned to Class A Winston-Salem for a rehab assignment. He has not pitched since April 2014 and had had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow July 29, 2014. He is 12-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 137 career games with the White Sox between 2011 and 2015).

--LHP Chris Sale (7-4, 2.87 ERA) makes his 17th start of the season and ninth on the road on Saturday. He’s 4-3 with a 3.40 ERA in eight games away from home. Sale received no decision in Monday’s start against Toronto, giving up two runs on six hits over nine innings. He saw a streak of consecutive games with at least 10 strikeouts end at eight. He’s the lone White Sox representative at next Tuesday’s All-Star game in Cincinnati.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just go out there and try out best and go as deep as we can, throw up zeros and let the offense do what they do and let the defense take care of us.” -- White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon, after a 1-0 victory over the Cubs on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Alexei Ramirez (sore left foot) was injured July 8. X-rays were negative, but he did not play July 9. He hopes to return to the lineup July 10.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he might be able to return in late June. He threw a simulated game June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on June 26.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw simulated games throughout June and into early July. On July 10, he was sent to Class A Winston-Salem on a rehab assignment.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

LHP Dan Jennings

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck