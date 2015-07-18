Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- It’s hard to believe a decade has passed since the Chicago White Sox broke an 88-year drought with a World Series championship.

The White Sox went on an 11-1 postseason run to a 2005 championship, including a four-game World Series sweep of the Houston Astros.

”The night we won that and the days following are something you never forget,“ said first baseman Paul Konerko, who retired after the 2014 season. ”You’ll always be able to hang your hat on (it) and nobody can take it away from you.

“This is kind of the payoff. It’s very, very special.”

Around 20 White Sox players and coaches are back this weekend at U.S. Cellular Field for a series of weekend events.

”I think it’s great for us, it’s great for the fans and I think it’s great for the team now because it kind of puts it (a championship) in sight,“ said right-hander Jon Garland, who went 18-10 with three shutouts during the 2005 regular season plus a pair of postseason wins.”

Manager Ozzie Guillen guided the White Sox to 99 regular-season wins and 11 more in the postseason, including four straight over the Astros.

“When you got a ring on your finger, you’re a winner,” said Guillen, who managed six more seasons with the White Sox and then the 2012 season at Miami. “I don’t think we had the best names, but he had the best team.”

The 2005 veterans talked with reporters between games of Friday’s day-night doubleheader with the Kansas City Royals.

The early game was a makeup of an evening rainout while the evening game was the regularly scheduled match in what was originally a three-game weekend series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-46

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 7-5, 5.36 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 4-9, 3.69 ERA)

--RHP Jeff Samardzija (6-5) suffered his first loss since June 7 and fell to 3-4 with a 3.70 ERA in 13 day starts this season. He’s tossed at least seven innings in 11 of his last 12 starts. Samardzija has an 8.53 ERA in the first inning (20 runs overall) this season.

--LHP John Danks improved to 5-8 on the season and did not allow a run for the second time in three games and just four hits over six-plus innings. “He just looked crisp tonight,” said White Sox manager Robin Ventura. “He came out throwing strikes and really had command. Even though he walked a few guys, when he needed a strike he got some guys swinging at some stuff and popping ‘em up.” Danks improved to 9-1 with a 2.80 ERA all-time against Kansas City.

--RHP David Robertson -- the fourth White Sox pitcher in Friday’s second game -- worked a one-two-three ninth with two strikeouts for his 20th save as the Chicago bullpen extended their scoreless innings streak to 13 1/3. “The bullpen’s been the huge bright spot for us the whole year,” said Chicago starter John Danks. Robertson has a 0.47 ERA with four saves and 35 strikeouts over 21 career games against Kansas City.

--C Geovany Soto started the early game and went 1-for-3 with a third-inning solo home run to force a temporary 1-1 tie with the Royals. He’s batting .417 (10-for-24) with three home runs when leading off an inning this season. Four of his homers have either tied the game or given the White Sox a lead.

--RHP Frankie Montas was recalled from Double-A Birmingham as the 26th man for Friday’s day-night doubleheader in his first appearance on a major league roster. Montas is 2-1 with a 2.47 ERA with one shutout, 62 strikeouts and a .205 opposition average in 15 minor league.

--1B Jose Abreu went 0-for-3 in game one on Friday and saw a 13-game hitting streak end. Still, Abreu owns five 10-plus game hitting streaks since 2014 and is tied fifth with Jose Altuve for second most in the majors. He’s the first White Sox player since 1914 with five 10-game hitting streaks over his first two seasons. The last with a similar run was retired 1B Paul Konerko, who had five 10-game streaks in a two-year span between 2010-11. Abreu also has successfully reached base in 16 straight games.

--LHP Jose Quintana (4-9, 3.69 ERA) is scheduled to make his 19th start of the season, ninth at home and third against the Royals on Saturday. Quintana has made nine quality starts since May 30, going 2-4 with a 2.82 ERA and leads the major leagues with 44 no-decisions since 2012. Quintana is 0-6 with a 4.50 ERA in 14 career starts against Kansas City.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Birmingham on July 15.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Danks) just looked crisp tonight. He came out throwing strikes and really had command. Even though he walked a few guys, when he needed a strike he got some guys swinging at some stuff and popping ‘em up.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, after LHP John Danks did not allow a run for the second time in three games Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he might be able to return in late June. He threw a simulated game June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on June 26. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Birmingham on July 15.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw simulated games throughout June and into early July. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Winston-Salem on July 10.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Frankie Montas

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Conor Gillaspie

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck