Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The major league trading deadline is less than 10 days away and the White Sox still haven’t determined whether they’re buyers or sellers.

But a decision may be imminent as Chicago fell to 1-4 in its current homestand, with the slump making a realistic shot of playoff berth less and less likely.

Still, White Sox manager Robin Ventura says the only option right now it to deal with the task at hand.

“The only thing you can control is the way you play that night and that’s what you should go out and focus on,” he said. “There’s no sense worrying about something that’s out of your hands.”

The White Sox fell behind 7-0 by the fourth inning but scored two runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth to cut the Cardinal deficit to 8-5.

It was an encouraging production for a Chicago attack that has struggled through much of July.

“There’s definitely teams I’ve been on that haven’t really clicked for a long time,” Ventura said. “You always see it with two to three to maybe four guys but I think this is probably more exaggerated than most, guys you see with a track record going into late July like this.”

But the latest loss, coming after a pre-All Star game break run that put Chicago just three games under .500, is a discouraging turn of events.

“Any time you get in a little bit of a rut it’s disappointing,” Ventura said. “I thought we were playing well right before the break. We had the doubleheader right back out of it. We won one of those -- split it. We had the other extra-inning game that you don’t win. It’s frustrating when it starts going the other way but these guys continue to play hard and grind.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-49

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 7-5, 2.79 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 5-8, 4.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Rodon (3-3) gave up seven runs on seven hits, struck out six and walked three in a four-inning outing. “I felt comfortable coming out of the warmup and started off the game pretty good, but it just didn’t work out,” said Rodon, who felt the outing slip away early. “You could just see the inconsistency in between pitches. It’s tough trying to make an adjustment. ... It’s something I’ve got to get better at.”

--1B Jose Abreu was 1-for-5 with a RBI and has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 inter-league games. Abreu represented the potential tying run when he came up with two out and two runners on in the ninth. But he grounded to third to end the game.

--C Geovany Soto went was 1-for-3 with a solo homer, his sixth of the year. He is batting .316 with three home runs in seven inter-league games this season.

--RHP Daniel Webb allowed one run and two hits in a three-inning relief outing. He owns a 1.69 ERA over his last three outings and saw streak of nine scoreless appearances in inter-league play come to an end. He’s 1-0 in 17 1/3 innings in 14 appearances with a 1.56 ERA.

--RHP Nate Jones, on the 60-day disabled list as he continues recovery from Tommy John surgery he underwent in July 2014, has been transferred to Triple-A Charlotte as part of a rehab assignment. He worked one scoreless inning on Monday against Durham. Prior to the move Jones made three rehab appearances with Class A Winston-Salem, allowing one run on two hits with one strikeout over three innings pitched. He has not pitched in the major leagues since April 2014 after undergoing surgery on his right elbow.

--LHP John Danks (5-8, 4.98 ERA) is scheduled to make his 18th start of the season, 10th at home and first of his career against the Cardinals. Danks earned a win on July 17 against the Royals, allowing four hits over six scoreless innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April. He threw a simulated game June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on June 26. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Birmingham on July 15. Albers was activated July 19.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw simulated games throughout June and into early July. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Winston-Salem on July 10, then transferred his rehab to Triple-A Charlotte on July 20.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck