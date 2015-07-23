Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Tyler Saladino said he recalls what it was like to be a wide-eyed little kid in the stands watching big league players on the field.

For the past nine games the 26-year-old Chicago White Sox infielder has now living his dream.

Saladino hasn’t missed a missed a start since being called up by the White Sox from Triple-A Charlotte on July 10.

His .355 batting average in eight games earned a ninth straight appearance on Wednesday as Chicago wrapped up a two-game home inter league series with the St. Louis Cardinals at U.S. Cellular Field.

“All the kids that are in the stands right now, you have no idea who could be the next guy here,” he said this week. “It’s the same thing I was going through as a kid. I don’t let myself forget that kind of stuff. They’re just kids out there. If there’s any way I could inspire them or something to chase the dream of (being a baseball player) it’s worth it.”

On Tuesday, he went 3-for-5 and homered for the second consecutive game. On Wednesday, he was 0-for-4 but reached base on a fielder’s choice.

Saladino entered Wednesday’s series finale with hits in seven of his first eight career games, making him the first White Sox player to accomplish that feat since Frank Thomas also hit in seven in 1990.

White Sox manager Robin Ventura likes Saladino’s approach and flexibility.

“He adjusts, you can see him take a ball to right field and the next at-bat he’ll hit a homer,” Ventura said. “(He has) just a nice feel for the game and adjustments. He’s been able to do that while he’s been up here.”

Saladino has played eight games at third base and one at shortstop.

Now he hopes his efforts will lead to a longer stay with Chicago.

“I think a lot of it is being yourself and trusting what you’ve always done,” Saladino said. “If you try to do too much or be someone who you’re not that’s not really possible. All the work that you’ve done, there’s a reason you did it.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-50

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 6-5, 4.08 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 8-6, 4.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks, making his first career appearance against the Cardinals, had no decision after he gave up five hits, struck out five and walked none in 6 2/3 innings of work in a pitchers’ duel with Cardinals right-hander Lance Lynn. “I would have liked to have gone deeper, but I feel like I did my job,” he said. “I turned it over to a really good bullpen. Good players on a good team found a way to beat us.”

--SS Alexei Ramirez went 1-for-4 on Wednesday and is batting .327 (20-for-61) with three home runs and 10 RBIs over 15 inter league games this season.

--RHP David Robertson gave up a two-out eighth inning triple to Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina that scored three runs for a 3-2 St. Louis lead. It was his fifth blow save of the season. Robertson owns a 1.03 ERA at U.S. Cellular Field in 26 1/3 innings.

--1B Jose Abreu gave the White Sox a 1-0 lead in the sixth with a single to left. He has hit safely in 15 of his last 16 inter league games, with a .297 average during that span.

--LF Melky Cabrera went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the sixth inning. He’s hitting .326 over his last 25 games.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija makes his 20th start of the season and 11th on the road as the White Sox open a four-game series in Cleveland on Thursday. Samardzija (6-5, 4.08 ERA) suffered the loss in his last start on July 17, allowing four runs on seven hits over seven innings in a 4-2 White Sox loss. He’ll make his second career start against the Indians. Samardzija is 2-3 with a 5.29 ERA in 10 road starts this year.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw simulated games throughout June and into early July. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Winston-Salem on July 10, then transferred his rehab to Triple-A Charlotte on July 20.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck