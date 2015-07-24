Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- In what may or may not have been his last start in a Chicago White Sox uniform, Jeff Samardzija gave prospective trade deadline shoppers an eyeful, pitching eight strong innings in an 8-1 win over Cleveland on Thursday night. These are not uncharted waters for the 30-year-old right-hander.

A year ago this month, Samardzija was traded by the Cubs to Oakland in a deal that was made by the A’s with an eye toward reaching the postseason. One year later, Chicago’s other team, the White Sox, mired in last place in the American League’s Central Division, may choose to trade Samardzija to a contender in exchange for a prospect or two.

Samardzija is mindful of all that peripheral noise, but he says he’s trying to remain focused on the task at hand. “All I can do is go out there and try to increase my value,” he said. “The better I pitch, the more teams will want me and the more the White Sox will get for me.”

After an offseason of making multiple roster-altering moves, the White Sox had hoped to be in the race for a postseason berth this season, but even with their win Thursday, they remain extreme longshots to climb back into the wildcard picture.

“Having gone through this last year, I realize that it’s out of my hands. I just have to go out and play the game in the situation that I‘m in,” said Samardzija.

In 20 starts for the White Sox, Samardzija is 7-5 with a 3.91 ERA. His name is being mentioned prominently as the rumor mill heats up with the approach of the trade deadline. He could conceivably get one more start before the July 31 deadline. That would come on July 28 at Boston.

Asked if he expected to be traded, Samardzija said, “I haven’t heard anything, so I have no opinion on that. But I understand this is a business, and how it works. I’ve enjoyed my time here, but unfortunately things haven’t worked out for us the way we planned the last three months.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-50

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 4-9, 3.83 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 5-10, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Emilio Bonifacio was placed on the bereavement list prior to Thursday’s game. Bonifacio was hitting .160 with three RBIs in 75 at-bats this season.

--INF Leury Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to fill the roster spot created when INF Emilio Bonifacio was placed on the bereavement list Thursday. At Charlotte, Garcia was hitting .301, with one home run, 23 RBIs and 27 stolen bases in 73 games.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija put all the trade rumors behind him for one night Thursday as he pitched eight strong innings to get the win over Cleveland. Samardzija gave up one run on four hits, with three strikeouts and no walks. “All I can do is go out there and try to increase my value,” he said. “The better I pitch, the more teams will want me and the more the White Sox will get for me.”

--OF Melky Cabrera hit two home runs, one from each side of the plate, in the win over Cleveland Thursday. Cabrera is the first White Sox hitter to hit home runs from both sides of the plate in the same game since Nick Swisher, now with the Indians, did it against Cleveland on June 30, 2008.

--OF Adam Eaton homered in the fifth inning. Eaton, who was born in Springfield, Ohio, and went to college at Miami of Ohio, has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games against the Indians. In those 10 games he has hit .293 (2-for-41) with two doubles, one triple, two home runs and two RBIs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw simulated games throughout June and into early July. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Winston-Salem on July 10, then transferred his rehab to Triple-A Charlotte on July 20.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio (bereavement list)

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck