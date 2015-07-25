Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Jose Quintana has been one of the hard-luck pitchers in the American League this season. With the White Sox, Quintana has been the hardluck pitcher. Friday night, the breaks finally went Quintana’s way, as he and the White Sox beat Cleveland 6-0.

“He’s an extremely hard work. It would be easy for him to get down about the lack of run support we’ve given him,” said White Sox manager Robin Ventura. “But he just goes out there and keeps grinding.”

Even with the win, Quintana has a deceiving record of 5-9, which doesn’t seem to go with his 3.56 ERA.

Coming into the game, he had gotten an average of just 2.63 runs per game in his starts. Friday it was a different case. Quintana didn’t give up any runs, pitching his first career complete game and shutout, so one run of support was enough.

“I really wanted to finish the game,” said Quintana, who needed 120 pitches to do so. “(Ventura) asked me before the ninth how I felt. I said I feel good. I want to out there and get the shutout.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-50

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 8-5, 2.86 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 10-7, 3.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Conor Gillaspie was traded to the Angels in exchange for cash considerations. Gillaspie, who hit .237 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 58 games, was designated for assignment on July 19.

--3B Tyler Saladino had hits in seven of his first eight major league games. Saladino is the first White Sox player to hit safely in seven of his first eight games since Frank Thomas did it in 1990.

--LHP Jose Quintana went the distance Friday, pitching his first career complete game and shutout in a 6-0 win over Cleveland. “It felt really good to get my first shutout. It’s an amazing feeling,” said Quintana.

--1B Jose Abreu’s homered in the sixth inning. He has a 12-game hitting streak against the Indians. He is hitting .298 (14-for-47) in that span with four home runs and seven RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It felt really good to get my first shutout. It’s an amazing feeling.” -- White Sox LHP Jose Quintana, after a 6-0 complete-game shutout vs. Cleveland on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw simulated games throughout June and into early July. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Winston-Salem on July 10, then transferred his rehab to Triple-A Charlotte on July 20.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio (bereavement list)

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck