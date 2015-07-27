Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The best way to snap a four-game losing streak is to do what the White Sox did in Cleveland: get lights out pitching from your starting rotation. The White Sox rode that recipe to a 2-1 win over the Indians on Sunday, capping an impressive four-day pitching clinic that allowed Chicago to sweep the four-game series.

The White Sox outscored Cleveland 26-5 in the four-games, and the White Sox never trailed at any point in the series. The biggest reason was their overwhelming starting pitching.

The four Chicago starters in the series -- Jeff Samardzija, Jose Quintana, Chris Sale and Carlos Rodon -- were a combined 4-0 with a 0.88 ERA. In 30 2/3 innings, the four starters held the Indians to three runs, with 27 strikeouts and no walks.

In Sunday’s game Rodon pitched a career-high 6 2/3 innings, holding the Indians scoreless while striking out nine, with no walks. “He fell behind a few guys early, but I think he’s realizing that he has the stuff that when he throws it over the plate he’s not going to get hammered,” said Manager Robin Ventura.

Catcher Tyler Flowers was on the receiving end of all 111 pitches Rodon threw, and Flowers enjoyed the view. “He had less velocity than his last start, but more command. Not walking anyone is big for anyone,” said Flowers.

It was a great bounce back start for Rodon, who in his last start, against St. Louis, gave up seven runs in four innings. “The biggest thing for me today, compared to my last start is I threw strike one,” said Rodon. “I tried to get it over and get ahead early.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-50

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 5-8, 4.66 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 2-6, 5.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Emilio Bonifacio was reinstated from the bereavement list prior to Sunday’s game. Bonifacio, who is hitting .160 with three RBIs in 44 games, was placed on the bereavement list Thursday.

--INF Leury Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte prior to Sunday’s game. Garcia, who was recalled on Thursday when INF Emilio Bonifacio was placed on the bereavement list, appeared in one game and was 1-for-1 in his only plate appearance.

--LHP Chris Sale struck out seven in his win Saturday night. That snapped Sale’s major league record of seven consecutive road starts with 10 or more strikeouts.

--LHP Carlos Rodon, who gave up seven runs in four innings in his last start, gave up no runs in 6 2/3 innings in his win over the Indians on Sunday. “Carlos did a great job. He was getting ahead of guys, locating his fastball well and he threw a lot of good changeups. I didn’t feel like he was in trouble at any point,” said catcher Tyler Flowers.

--OF Melky Cabrera scored as many runs in the four-game sweep of Cleveland, as the entire Indians team. Both Cabrera and the Indians scored five runs. Cabrera hit .529 (9-for-17) in the series, with three doubles, two home runs, and eight RBIs.

--DH Adam LaRoche was probably happy to leave Cleveland. In the four-game weekend series LaRoche struck out in seven of his last eight at bats, and he struck out 11 times in 17 at-bats in the series overall.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This place has been tough on us the last few years, so to come in here and do this is nice.” -- said Chicago manager Robin Ventura, after completing a sweep of the Indians in Cleveland on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw simulated games throughout June and into early July. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Winston-Salem on July 10, then transferred his rehab to Triple-A Charlotte on July 20.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck