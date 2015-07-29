Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- For a pitcher who could be traded at any moment, White Sox starter Jeff Samardzija didn’t look distracted Tuesday night.

Making his final start before Friday’s non-waiver trade deadline, Samardzija came within three outs of a complete game in a 9-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. At this rate, though, the big right-hander isn’t going anywhere. The White Sox have won six consecutive games and are back in the thick of the AL wild-card race.

“He’s done a great job,” manager Robin Ventura said. “I know there’s a lot of speculation, and there is probably a ‘Shark Watch’ somewhere. He’s done a great job of just staying focused on what he’s doing.”

Samardzija, nicknamed “Shark,” was staked to a 5-0 lead even before he took the mound in the bottom of the first inning. He pitched into the ninth, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk.

Because Samardzija will be a free agent after the season, he represents the White Sox’ most tradeable commodity. But Chicago is suddenly four games off the pace in the wild-card race and two games below .500, with right-hander Jose Quintana and ace lefty Chris Sale scheduled to pitch the final two games of the series against last-place Boston.

Samardzija is as big a reason as any for the turnaround. He’s 3-1 with a 2.27 ERA in five starts in July.

Of course, Samardzija has plenty of practice with trade-deadline distractions. Last year, he was dealt from the Chicago Cubs to the Oakland A’s in early July. After finishing the season in Oakland, he was traded again in the offseason to the White Sox.

“After the last couple of years, I‘m pretty confident in what I‘m concentrating on and what’s important to me, and like I said, things are not in my control and there’s really no reason to worry about them,” Samardzija said. “As long as we can keep playing the way we play and up to our standards, it’s going to be hard to break anyone up. We have a great group here, and I think we expect a lot of great things out of ourselves.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-50

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 5-9, 3.56 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 5-10, 5.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jeff Samardzija made the most of what might have been his final start in a White Sox uniform. Samardzija, mired in trade rumors, gave up four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three in eight-plus innings. He retired 13 consecutive batters between the second and sixth innings and held the Red Sox hitless for 21 straight batters after coughing up a home run in the second inning.

--1B Jose Abreu was the beneficiary of a fluke play in the outfield Tuesday, as his sixth-inning flyout turned into a two-run homer when Red Sox CF Mookie Betts made an athletic catch but tumbled into the Boston bullpen and dropped the ball. “I knew he had gone over,” said White Sox manager Robin Ventura, whose challenge led to the initial call -- an out -- being overturned. “Once he went over, it looked like he had it. Once he went over, you’re questioning it. We have replay and saw it was on the ground and wanted to look at it.” Abreu, who went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, leads the team with 16 home runs.

--LF Melky Cabrera was a tough out Tuesday, as he recorded his first game with four or more hits since June 21 against Texas, when he had five. Cabrera went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles, a triple and an RBI to extend his hitting streak to seven games. Cabrera, batting .281 with 47 RBIs this season, has logged multi-hit games in six straight contests, the longest such streak for a White Sox player since Jermaine Dye had a six-game string from June 23-28, 2009.

--C Geovany Soto reached base five times for only the second time in his career, going 2-for-2 with three walks and three RBIs on Tuesday. Soto has reached safely with a hit or walk in each of his past six games with a plate appearance, tying a season-high on-base streak. Soto is batting .248 in 51 games this season.

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio left the game in the fifth inning with a left rib injury, and he will be evaluated Wednesday. Bonifacio, making his return from the bereavement list after missing the last seven games, doubled in his only at-bat of the game. He is batting .169 for the season.

--INF Carlos Sanchez extended his hitting streak to a career-long 11 games with a ninth-inning double. Sanchez, who pinch-hit for injured DH Emilio Bonifacio, has hit .415 (17-for-41) during that stretch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt great. I‘m just trying to get better every time out. You just want to get better, and I think I’ve done that.” -- RHP Jeff Samardzija, after pitching the White Sox to a 9-4 win over the Red Sox on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (left rib injury) left the July 28 game. He will be evaluated July 29.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw simulated games throughout June and into early July. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Winston-Salem on July 10, then transferred his rehab to Triple-A Charlotte on July 20.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck