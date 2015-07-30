Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The trade deadline is a day away, and the Chicago White are suddenly in position to buy instead of sell.

That is what a seven-game winning streak, all on the current road trip, will do for a team. The White Sox (49-50) are now 2 1/2 games out of the second American League wild-card spot and within a game of the .500 mark for the first time since May 22.

Deal off right-hander Jeff Samardzija? It doesn’t seem to make sense at this point.

“In a lot of ways, it seems like the team was left for dead a week ago, and now it’s got some life and (is) playing good baseball,” manager Robin Ventura said Wednesday after Chicago’s 9-2 rout of the Boston Red Sox. “You don’t know what’s going to happen.”

The White Sox have outscored their opposition -- the Cleveland Indians and the Red Sox -- by a combined count of 54-19 in the seven games. They have scored 28 runs on 46 hits in the first three games against the Red Sox, and they have ace Chris Sale going in the bid for the sweep Thursday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-50

STREAK: Won seven

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 9-5, 2.85 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Steve Wright, 3-4, 2.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jose Quintana, a victim of a lack of support earlier this season, pitched 6 1/3 solid innings to win his second straight start Wednesday in Chicago’s 9-2 rout of Boston. “It wasn’t his sharpest outing, but I think probably what he’s used to is we’re not scoring too many runs, so for him it’s a welcome break,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He got some runs early, and he just grinded through and got to the point where he could turn it over to the bullpen.”

--LF Melky Cabrera singled in both the first and second innings and had three hits Wednesday, driving in a run for a ninth consecutive game with an RBI. He has seven straight multi-hit games. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he is the first player since Brian McCann in 2006 with seven straight multi-hit games with an RBI. It is the longest such streak by a White Sox player since 1914. He is 8-for-16 in the current series and 19-for-37 during an eight-game hitting streak. “Don’t touch that guy -- he’ll burn ya,” CF Adam Eaton said.

--LHP Chris Sale, who leads the American League and is second in the majors with 170 strikeouts, starts Thursday night’s finale of the series with the Red Sox in Boston. He is coming off his ninth win of the season. Sale is 1-0 with an 0.89 ERA in six career appearances -- two starts -- against Boston and 0-0 with an 0.87 in 10 1/3 innings lifetime at Fenway Park.

--CF Adam Eaton led off Wednesday night’s game with a home run, the fourth time in his career -- all this season -- opened a game with a homer. He has hit in seven straight games, going 12-for-30 (.400) over that span. He is 9-for-17 (.529) with four RBIs and seven runs in his past four games.

--2B Carlos Sanchez extended his hitting streak to a career-long 12 games with a second-inning double, and he finished with three hits. He is 20-for-46 (.435) during the streak.

--INF Emilio Bonifacio was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 29 with a left oblique strain that caused him to leave Tuesday’s game. In 45 games for Chicago this season, Bonifacio is batting .169/.200/.195 with no homers and four RBIs.

--INF Leury Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to replace injury INF Emilio Bonifacio on the roster. Garcia is hitting .294 with 28 stolen bases in the minors. He was with the White Sox from July 23-25 while Bonifacio was on the bereavement list, and he got a hit in his lone at-bat.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We don’t worry about that. We can’t (worry). If you sit around wondering who’s going to be around in a week or two or a day or so, it’s going to drive you nuts. Our job is to keep everybody together, and that’s when we play well. When we play well, we keep out friends here. That’s what we try to do every day.” -- CF Adam Eaton, on the uncertainty surrounding the trade deadline.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw simulated games throughout June and into early July. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Winston-Salem on July 10, then transferred his rehab to Triple-A Charlotte on July 20.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck