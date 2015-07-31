Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Ten days ago, the White Sox looked like sure-fire sellers at the trade deadline.

Now, it seems they might be buyers.

The White Sox lost 8-2 Thursday night in the finale of a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox. Prior to that, though, they won seven consecutive games, moving them within striking distance in the American League wild-card race.

So, rather than trading right-hander Jeff Samardzija, the White Sox might add a hitter to their lineup. According to multiple reports, they are considering making offers for Detroit Tigers outfielder Yoenis Cespedes or San Diego Padres outfielder Justin Upton, both of whom are eligible for free agency after the season.

Regardless, manager Robin Ventura isn’t about to get distracted by potential moves.

“For us, it’s what we got inside the clubhouse,” Ventura said. “Nobody is walking in the clubhouse today that is going to help us win tonight. These guys are very good at focusing on today and getting through this and trying to win tonight’s game. You don’t look too far ahead.”

General manager Rick Hahn is unlikely to pay a steep price for a player who will only help the White Sox for the next two months, so it is unclear whether trade talks will advance too far.

The White Sox did make a minor move Thursday, acquiring shortstop Justin Sellers from the Pittsburgh Pirates for a player to be named or cash. He was assigned him to Triple-A Charlotte. Sellers is viewed as infield depth, especially with infielder Micah Johnson on Charlotte’s disabled list.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-51

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 4-8, 5.38 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Carlos Rodon, 4-3, 4.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale hopes to have a short memory after Thursday’s seven-run debacle. The four-time All-Star southpaw took a batted ball off his thigh in the first inning but stayed in the game, only to be chased after failing to retire any of the five batters he faced in the sixth inning. Sale surrendered seven runs, a career-high 12 hits and a walk while striking out seven. It was the first time he gave up seven or more runs since a nine-run fiasco on April 30. “It’s almost so bad you just forget about it,” he said. “This one’s going to be forgotten before I even walk out of that door tonight. It’s so bad that you just kind of throw it in the garbage, really. Just move on, and I’ll be ready next time.”

--1B Jose Abreu kept the White Sox’s first-inning party going with a two-run home run to right in Thursday’s loss. The long ball was the first baseman’s 17th homer of the season and extended his hitting streak to 10 games as Chicago scored its 12th and 13 first-inning runs of the four-game series.

--SS Alexei Ramirez went 2-for-4 Thursday and raised his July batting average to .299 (26-for-87). He has also been flashing his glove lately, making some difficult plays during the White Sox’s series in Boston. “He’s been playing some fantastic defense for us,” manager Robin Ventura said. “You get the guys in the middle of the field for us, him and (2B Carlos Sanchez), we’ve turned some big double plays in recent weeks that really help you and help your pitchers. He’s been right there. He’s been on time.”

--OF Avisail Garcia got a day off Thursday to regroup. He went 8-for-31 (.258) in the first seven games of the White Sox’s eight-game road trip and was replaced in right field by J.B. Shuck, who had a hit Thursday and was 1-for-3 with a double in the series opener against the Red Sox on Monday. “It’s a day to work on some stuff,” manager Robin Ventura said. “Shuck’s been playing well, you can get him in there. It does two things.” Garcia, ranked third in the AL in outfield assists with 11, is batting .268 over 90 games this season.

--INF Justin Sellers is on his way to Chicago, as the White Sox acquired the minor-leaguer from the Pirates for cash or a player to be named. Sellers, 29, was on the disabled list all season with a sore right Achilles tendon until he was activated from the disabled list and outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. He is hitting .288 (15-for-52) with two RBIs in 16 minor league games this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s hard to hit. He had a good one going tonight. It’s not easy to hit when it’s moving around, so he had a good one. You go up there and take your chances.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, on the knuckleballs thrown by Boston RHP Steven Wright on the Red Sox’s 9-2 win Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw simulated games throughout June and into early July. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Winston-Salem on July 10, then transferred his rehab to Triple-A Charlotte on July 20.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck