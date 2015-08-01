Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Rick Hahn had plenty of options as the non-waivers trade deadline neared Friday afternoon, but the one he took provided pundits in the Windy City with plenty of debate fodder.

Some ardently argued that Hahn, the Chicago White Sox’s general manager, should have been a seller despite a recent hot streak that pulled his team within sight of the American League’s second wild-card slot.

Others thought Hahn should have become a buyer because of that very hot streak, which included the White Sox winning seven of eight games on their latest road trip to Cleveland and Boston.

As it turned out, Hahn stood pat and did nothing -- which could actually help the White Sox in the near and long-term. Keeping his roster intact meant not trading Jeff Samardzija, a free-agent-to-be who’s become a strong right-hander in Chicago’s lefty-dominated starting rotation.

It also means they can put a qualifying contract offer on Samardzija prior to his free agency in the offseason, which will provide a compensation draft pick should he decide to sign elsewhere.

Not making a significant trade also means the White Sox won’t damage the farm system Hahn has worked fervently to rebuild in the past two seasons, through drafting and international signings. The White Sox were rumored to be in talks with the Detroit Tigers about obtaining LF Yoenis Cespedes and the San Diego Padres about OF Justin Upton, but each deal came with a price tag Hahn wasn’t willing to accept.

“Our intent and hope over the last few weeks was to continue the process we started midway thru 2013 and add some pieces that could not only enhance our chances to win now, but also add to our future,” Hahn said. “We were fairly aggressive on multiple fronts and ultimately, at the end of the day, there wasn’t that type of deal for us to do.”

Hahn wasn’t exactly thrilled about it, but it just didn’t make sense to acquire rental players for valuable young prospects. The White Sox farm system still isn’t considered among the elite in the majors, but it’s in a much better situation than when Hahn took over the GM position prior to last season. The way he sees it, there was no sense setting his own efforts back again.

“Frankly, it’s a little frustrating,” Hahn said. “We were optimistic we were gonna be able to get something done. Ultimately, the cost just didn’t justify the return.”

As a result, the White Sox will now get a chance to go for that coveted wild-card spot, rather than languishing through another finish just playing out the string of games left on the schedule.

“The team’s play over an extended period made us more comfortable with letting it continue to build and show itself with what we felt is its true colors,” Hahn said. “Hopefully it will continue over the next several months. We still had a responsibility to understand what the return would be on potential moves and we still vetted the market for those moves. Ultimately, it made more sense to keep this unit together and allow it to play out the next several months versus taking away from it for what was offered.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-52

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Bryan Mitchell 0-0, 2.89 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 5-8, 4.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks (5-8, 4.97) will make the start for the White Sox on Saturday in the second game of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at U.S. Cellular Field. Danks is struggling in home starts this season, posting a 2-5 record with a 5.68 ERA in 11 starts at U.S. Cellular Field. He allowed six runs on nine hits in just 4 1/3 innings in his most recent outing, in which he took a no-decision against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Danks is 2-3 with a 5.64 ERA in his career against the Yankees.

--LHP Carlos Rodon struggled through three-plus innings in the White Sox’s 13-6 loss to the New York Yankees on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field. The hard-throwing rookie allowed eight earned runs on eight hits and got into trouble with wildness, walking four and uncorking three wild pitches. He allowed a grand slam to 1B Mark Teixeira in the second inning and then walked DH Alex Rodriguez prior to Teixeira’s second homer of the game in the fifth, off RHP Matt Albers. Rodon has struggled with accuracy all season.

--1B Jose Abreu went 1-for-2 and slugged a two-run homer in the White Sox’s 13-6 loss to the New York Yankees on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field. It was Abreu’s third time hitting a homer in the past four games and he extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

--CF Adam Eaton continued his hot hand at the plate by going 2-for-4 with a double and run scored in the White Sox’s 13-6 loss to the New York Yankees on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field. Eaton extended his hitting streak to nine games and is hitting .444 during that stretch. He has reached base safely in all 14 games since the All-Star break. Eaton doubled and scored in the third inning, which extended his string of games with at least one run scored to a career-high eight straight.

--OF J.B. Shuck left the White Sox’s game Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field with a left hamstring injury and could land on the 15-day disabled list. Shuck entered the game in the seventh inning as a defensive replacement and tripled home a run in Chicago’s 13-6 loss against the New York Yankees. He scored on a wild pitch and might have injured himself on that play. He will be reassessed Saturday.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija was not traded by White Sox GM Rick Hahn prior to the non-waivers trade deadline Friday, which means he will likely be with Chicago the rest of the season. Unless Samardzija signs a contract extension, he will become a free agent in the offseason. Hahn weighed the risks of hanging onto him versus trading him for prospects, and decided the hard-throwing righty’s worth is greater staying with the team for a wild-card chase in the American League.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just because we didn’t trade for anybody? No, that’s not it. We just got beat in a game and that’s part of it. That has nothing to do with (Thursday’s loss) or at (the deadline) today.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, when asked if the team was flat in the loss to the Yankees Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF J.B. Shuck (strained left hamstring) left a game July 31. He will be reassessed Aug. 1 and could need a stint on the 15-day disabled list.

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw simulated games throughout June and into early July. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Winston-Salem on July 10, then transferred his rehab to Triple-A Charlotte on July 20.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck