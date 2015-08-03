Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- It didn’t happen in a 12-3 loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field, but the Chicago White Sox’s offense was scorching opposing pitchers of late.

One big reason for it is left fielder Melky Cabrera, whose lighthearted hand gestures after getting hits the past month are a nice source of entertainment for his teammates in the dugout.

Chicago is finally getting the offensive production it expected from Cabrera, who started the season ice cold at the plate, but his jovial personality might be just as important. Despite the latest loss, the White Sox are winning more and having as much fun as Cabrera.

“You’re happy just because these guys are now happy,” manager Robin Ventura said. “For them, when they go to the plate and when they’re playing the game, they feel like they can score. That’s a fun way to play baseball. There’s more hand signals when you’re hitting the ball. If you’re not hitting the ball, well ... there’s no sense having hand signals.”

Cabrera is leading the charge in those hand signals and hitting.

After going 2-for-4 with an RBI on Sunday, he is hitting .500 with eight doubles, three home runs, 13 RBIs, 12 runs and nine multi-hit games in his past 11 games. Over his past 36 games, he has a .383 batting average, 15 doubles, two triples, six homers and 30 RBIs.

Cabrera has now driven in at least one run in 12 of his past 13 games, and he had an RBI in nine consecutive games during that span, the longest streak by a White Sox player since Paul Konerko did the same in July 2000.

“He’s a great player, but he’s a better teammate,” first baseman Jose Abreu said through a team interpreter. “He’s always happy. He’s always trying to find a way to keep the atmosphere loose and to keep everybody happy. His influence has been huge for us. That kind of personality is something that you need in a team, and I hope he can continue doing that, because that’s very important for us.”

Prior to Sunday, the White Sox were batting .319 with a .374 on-base percentage and .544 slugging percentage through the past 10 games. They won eight of those contests, seven in a row at one point, and slugged 15 home runs with 70 runs scored.

Their average with runners in scoring position was a robust .339, and they scored eight or more runs six times.

“For right now, we’re probably better off going through what we did together and getting to this point than maybe another team that might have started off fast and now is not playing well,” Ventura said. “We’ve kind of weathered the storm, and we’re probably stronger for doing it. Once you get a good vibe and a good feeling going, you can run this out for the rest of the year.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-53

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 6-5, 3.37 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 6-9, 3.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jose Quintana (6-9, 3.52) will start for the White Sox on Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at U.S. Cellular Field. Quintana finally got some run support in his past two outings and won both, beating the Red Sox in his last start July 29 at Fenway Park. He allowed just two runs on six hits and a walk in 6 1/3 innings. Eleven of his past 12 outings were quality starts. Quintana is 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in three career starts against Tampa Bay.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija had his worst outing of the season for the White Sox in a 12-3 loss to the Yankees on Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field. Samardzija lasted just 4 2/3 innings and lost for just the second time in his past 10 starts. The temperature was close to 100 degree and humid by the time Samardzija took the mound for the first time, but he wasn’t making excuses after allowing nine runs on eight hits, including two solo home runs.

--RHP Nate Jones is continuing to show positive signs during his rehab stint in the minor leagues, and White Sox manager Robin Ventura said the next step will be throwing multiple innings of relief. Once Jones is able to show he can handle multiple innings, look for Jones to return to Chicago’s bullpen. Jones is coming off Tommy John surgery performed in July 2014. “I know he’s doing well,” Ventura said. “Every time he goes out there, it’s not like he’s getting extended. That’s how well he’s doing. I think that’s part of having him go back out there, and you want him to get to a point where you can get him multiple innings and extend him somewhat. Because that’s going to happen here, it always does.”

--SS Alexei Ramirez looks like a new player for the White Sox in the field and at the plate. He is in the midst of a hot streak offensively and seems to make highlight-worthy plays to save runs on a daily basis. It was quite the opposite for the first three months of the season, when Ramirez struggled mightily in both aspects. Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a solo homer Sunday in the White Sox’s 12-3 loss against the Yankees. “He does that year in and year out,” manager Robin Ventura said. “You look at him at the end of the year and he’ll be at .270 (batting average), at the top of shortstops in pretty much every category. He goes through some cold periods and goes through his hot streaks, and when he gets a hot streak, you just let him go and you’re able to watch it.”

--RF Avisail Garcia is one of the only White Sox hitters mired in a long slump offensively, but his defensive prowess continues to save the team runs. He robbed his second home run of the season in the White Sox’s 8-2 win Saturday against the Yankees by leaping high at the wall in right field to snag line shot by SS Didi Gregorius that would have tied the game. Instead, it was a sacrifice fly and preserved a slim one-run lead. “It’s big,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s a big kid (who‘s) athletic, so he’s able to get back far enough to be able to take those away. And they’ve been big ones for us.”

--DH Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 13 games Sunday in the White Sox’s 12-3 loss against the Yankees, but he hurt his left foot prior to his single in the first inning to keep the streak alive. Abreu fouled a ball hard off the top of his foot and hobbled around afterward. He hit the next pitch over the head of CF Jacoby Ellsbury, but was unable to stretch it into a double. Abreu still played the entire game.

--RHP Scott Carroll was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following the White Sox’s 12-3 loss to the Yankees on Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field. Carroll threw 4 1/3 innings in relief and allowed three runs Sunday. He is 1-1 with a 3.41 ERA in 13 relief outings spread over three separate stints with the White Sox this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’ve got to move on from it. It’s not what we wanted. I put too many guys on base for free, for sure, especially against a lineup like that. You’ve got to get the outs and make them put it in play.” -- RHP Jeff Samardzija, after he and the White Sox lost 12-3 to the Yankees on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF J.B. Shuck (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1.

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw simulated games throughout June and into early July. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Winston-Salem on July 10, then transferred his rehab to Triple-A Charlotte on July 20.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia