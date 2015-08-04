Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- It wasn’t a fast trip through the minor leagues for Trayce Thompson, but he finally got called up to the big leagues Monday by the Chicago White Sox.

Thompson wasn’t in the starting lineup and didn’t get into the game, but he was officially a major leaguer after spending six seasons in the White Sox’s minor-league system.

“It’s not like I never thought it would happen, but I just try to keep my head down (and) not really pay attention to stuff I can’t control,” Thompson said, prior to Chicago’s 5-4 loss in a series-opener against the Tampa Bay Rays. “It’s definitely surreal. It’s great to be here, obviously, and I‘m just trying to help the team win and do whatever I can.”

Thompson’s immediate family -- his mom, dad and two brothers -- were in attendance and very proud. Thompson comes from a family of basketball players. His father, Mychal, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1978 NBA Draft and his brothers each played in the NBA, including Klay Thompson -- who won the NBA championship last season with the Golden State Warriors.

His other brother, also named Mychal, actually let the cat out of the bag about Trayce’s call-up on Sunday by sending out a congratulatory tweet that was seen by thousands before the move had been officially announced.

“I don’t have social media or anything, so it didn’t even cross my mind to let them know to kind of keep their mouths shut,” Thompson said. “I really didn’t even tell them. I called my dad, and my dad has a fat mouth, so he told them. And then ... they’re probably the two worst people to get it out to, because they have so many followers and stuff.”

Regardless of the accidental news leak, Thompson was thrilled to see his family in the stands supporting him. Unlike many NBA careers, baseball often takes patience for prospects to finally make it to the highest level.

The Thompsons are well aware of how long Trayce has spent developing in the minors, so the mere sight of him in a White Sox uniform, finally, was quite rewarding.

“Everyone knew what I was getting into, especially me,” Thompson said. “My senior year (in high school), I had a lot of scouts come out and tell me the process and stuff, especially me not playing as much baseball, with other sports. But (my family) couldn’t be (happier) for me. It’s rewarding and humbling, which is why it’s funny that they tweeted that, because other than myself... they are the happiest people in the world right now.”

White Sox manager Robin Ventura said he might get Thompson a start against the Rays in the final two games, but he’ll primarily fill the outfield utility role left vacant by J.B. Shuck, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Thompson was hitting .260 with 13 home runs, 39 RBIs, 53 runs scored and 11 stolen bases at Triple-A Charlotte. He’s played all three outfield spots, with the majority of time spent in center field. He was named to the International League’s mid-season All-Star team and ranks fourth in IL leaders in extra-base hits (40).

“I‘m just here to do whatever it takes,” Thompson said. “Whatever they want me to do I will do. These guys are really close to that (American League) wild-card spot, and I just want to help them make the playoffs. That’s what it’s all about and hopefully I can do that and hopefully I can make an impression.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-54

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 9-8, 2.54 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 9-6, 3.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale (9-6, 3.20) will start for the White Sox on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays in a matchup of star pitchers. Sale will match up against RHP Chris Archer, the ace of the Rays’ pitching staff. Sale (177) and Archer (173) are the top two strikeout artists in the American League, but have never pitched against each other. Sale is coming off a tough outing in his last start, in which he took the loss at the Boston Red Sox after allowing seven runs on a career-high 12 hits against him in five innings. Sale is 2-3 with a 3.48 ERA in eight career appearances against Tampa Bay (six starts).

--LHP Jose Quintana took another no-decision in the White Sox’s 5-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night at U.S. Cellular Field. It was the 46th he’s taken since 2012, which leads the major leagues. Quintana, who allowed two runs in six innings, has allowed two-or-less runs in 14 of his last 21 starts.

--CF Adam Eaton was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week for the American League on Monday along with White Sox 1B Jose Abreu. The pair headed up a great week for Chicago’s offense, which averaged seven runs a game. Eaton hit .517 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs, along with scoring 10 runs and stealing three bases. “The past week I got on and (Abreu) hit me in,” said Eaton, who went 0-for-4 against the Rays on Monday and had an 11-game hitting streak end. “Hopefully we can continue that. That was kind of the goal coming into spring training and coming into the season, hopefully to score a lot of runs. I have to get on for him and he does what he does.”

--1B Jose Abreu was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week for the American League on Monday along with White Sox CF Adam Eaton. Abreu hit .400 for the week (10-for-25) with three doubles, three home runs, 10 RBIs and scored seven runs. He posted a .500 on-base percentage and .880 slugging percentage for his second career weekly award. Abreu went 2-for-3 with a game tying two-run homer in the White Sox’s 5-4 loss against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, extending his hitting streak to 14 games with a double in the fourth inning. “I am very happy for the award and for the moment we are experiencing right now (as a team),” Abreu said through an interpreter. “The award is something that doesn’t mean a lot if we’re not in the race we’re in now.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve been really good in those situations with those guys. They’ve been very effective for us and it’s a tough one. It’s tough, but you’ve got to be able to handle it and get back out there.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, after three relievers allow runs.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF J.B. Shuck (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1.

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw simulated games throughout June and into early July. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Winston-Salem on July 10, then transferred his rehab to Triple-A Charlotte on July 20.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Daniel Webb

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson