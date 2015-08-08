Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Center fielder Adam Eaton suffered a jammed left shoulder, while tumbling to the turf in the fourth inning when he caught Ben Zobrist’s long fly in the White Sox’s 3-2 loss Friday night to the Royals.

Trainer Herm Schneider came to Eaton’s aid, but led him off the field.

“I haven’t gotten the full report from Herm,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “It was enough to take him out. He couldn’t really do anything. He knew right away. It was enough that we were going to have to get him checked out. It was probably when he was going to the ground and he was trying to protect himself and he fell on it awkwardly enough that he knew something was wrong.”

Eaton said he has “been dealing with it a couple of weeks.” He came out of a game July 25 at Cleveland with a sore shoulder and sat out the next game.

“I’ve been able to manage it,” Eaton said. “Today, when you’re running full speed, I don’t care if you have a sore shoulder or not, it’s probably going to hurt when you land on it like I did. It’ll be alright.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-56

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 8-6, 4.35 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 7-7, 5.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija has never defeated the Royals. He is 0-4 with a 5.95 ERA in four career appearances against the Royals. He is 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA in two starts against them this season. He was suspended five games for his part in an April 23 bench-clearing brawl with the Royals at Chicago. In losing the season opener at Kansas City, he hit LF Alex Gordon and CF Lorenzo Cain with pitches that angered the Royals.

--LHP John Danks fell to 9-2 in 20 career starts against the Royals. He allowed three runs on five hits and three walks in six innings in the 3-2 loss Friday night at Kauffman Stadium.

--1B Jose Abreu had a run-producing double in the sixth inning for the first White Sox run. He has hit safely in 16 of his past 17 games, going 22-for-64 with five home runs and 19 RBIs.

--CF Trayce Thompson went 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored. Those were his first two big league hits. He came in the fourth inning after CF Adam Eaton suffered a shoulder injury.

--RHP Nate Jones worked a spotless eighth inning. It was his first major league appearance since April 3, 2014. He had elbow surgery in May 2014.

--CF Adam Eaton jammed his left shoulder when he caught Ben Zobrist’s long fly in the White Sox’s 3-2 loss Friday night to the Royals. Eaton said he has “been dealing with it a couple of weeks.” He came out of a game July 25 at Cleveland with a sore shoulder and sat out the next game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was his left shoulder, so he probably did it going to the ground, trying to protect himself. He fell awkwardly enough to do something to it.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, of CF Adam Eaton, who jammed his shoulder Friday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Adam Eaton (jammed left shoulder) was hurt Aug. 7. Eaton said he has “been dealing with it a couple of weeks.”

--RHP Daniel Webb (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--OF J.B. Shuck (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1.

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson