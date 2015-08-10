Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Left-hander Chris Sale, who starts Monday against the Angels, and right-hander Jeff Samardzija are the White Sox 1-2 punch at the top of the rotation.

Both, however, have been punched hard and kayoed in their past two starts.

Sale has allowed 14 earned runs on 18 hits, including two home runs, and four walks in 10 1/3 innings in losses to the Red Sox and Rays.

In two August starts, Samardzija has allowed 16 earned runs on 14 hits in 9 1/3 innings in losing to the Royals and Yankees.

How does manager Robin Ventura explain the troubles his two aces have gone through lately?

”I don’t know if you really can,“ Ventura said. ”They’ve gone through some great stretches. Part of it is just going through the season. It’s hard to keep the pace up that, for Chris, the pace that he had going, it’s always hard. He’s going through a rut. I think it’s somewhat that everybody goes through that.

“Again, you look at where he’s at in the past and how he’s gotten through it, he’s always been able to bounce back and we’ve gotten great stuff out of him. I don’t know if they’re the same, but he’s had certain ruts that he’s gone through in the past, and he’ll always bounce back and get on top of his game again.”

After a seven-game winning streak ended on July 30, the White Sox are 2-8. The starting pitchers are 1-6 with a 9.30 ERA in that stretch, allowing 52 earned runs on 69 hits and 24 walks in 50 1/3 innings.

Ventura does not anticipate Sale and Samardzija’s woes will continue.

“I know, going forward, we like running them out there and you feel like your chances are better when they pitch because you know what they’re capable of,” Ventura said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-56

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 5-7, 4.01 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 9-7, 3.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale, who starts the Monday opener against the Angels, is 1-3 with a 7.61 ERA over his past four starts, allowing 20 earned runs in 23 2/3 innings. He allowed seven runs on six hits, while striking out nine, over 5 1/3 innings in a Tuesday loss against the Rays.

--CF Trayce Thompson made his first big league start. He went 1-for-4. With Thompson in center, manager Robin Ventura was able to use Adam Eaton as the designated hitter. Eaton was the only left-hander in the lineup. “A few changes, but with (left-hander Danny) Duffy going it makes sense,” Ventura said.

--3B Gordon Beckham, who had been playing scantly lately, had an RBI single in the third. It was his first RBI since June 21. Beckham entered the game hitting .073 (3-for-41) in his previous 18 games.

--INF Tyler Saladino did not play Sunday after starting 25 games, 24 of them at third base, since his July 10 recall. Saladino is hitting .194 in his first seven August games.

--LHP Jose Quintana got another no-decision against the Royals. He has a 5.63 ERA in four starts, all no-decisions, against the Royals this season. He is 0-6 in 15 career starts vs. the Royals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “With Q, it was tough getting out of the first inning; they knocked him around but we battled back to tie it up. We did it a couple of times. These guys grinded. Their guys just ended up chipping away.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, of LHP Jose Quintana, who allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Adam Eaton (jammed left shoulder) was hurt Aug. 7. Eaton said he has “been dealing with it a couple of weeks.” He was the DH on Aug. 9.

--RHP Daniel Webb (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--OF J.B. Shuck (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1.

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson